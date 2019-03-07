English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy Has Found a New Fan in John Cena, Check Out His Latest Instagram Post
Much like always, John Cena continues to surprise his Instagram followers with his mysterious posts.
John Cena. (Image: Twitter)
Gully Boy, Zoya Akhtar’s latest outing about Mumbai’s home-grown rappers, is being loved by not just Indians but people across the world.
After Hollywood star Will Smith, who posted a video on Instagram praising the film soon after its release on February 14, now former WWE wrestler John Cena has shared the cover of Gully Boy’s song Apna Time Ayega on his Insta profile.
Staying true to his bio, which says “Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy,” Cena has left the image uncaptioned, making his followers cook up all sorts of theories. However, all of them are nevertheless hailing Cena for promoting the work of artistes so far removed.
One follower commented, “@johncena respect for you you are such a great hearted superstar.”
Another wrote, “Bhot hard bhot hard🔥.”
Interestingly, this isn’t the first time that Cena is promoting an Indian artiste. He has previously shared images and quotes of several other celebs, including actor Shah Rukh Khan, singer Daler Mehndi, comedian Kapil Sharma and the Indian cricket team. All without any descriptions, of course.
His most recent image of Shah Rukh was shared four days ago. It has a quote which says “Dreaming is not enough. It’s also important to dismantle the old, the frameworks that are laid out before you, the ideas that you yourself cling to, the ones that hold you back and prevent you from growing.”
