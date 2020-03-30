Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy Is A Big Winner At Critics' Choice Film Awards

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy was a favourite at Critics' Choice Film Awards this year. In the Hindi category, Ranveer Singh picked up Best Actor (Male) for his role in the film that saw him showcasing his rapping skills. The Best Director award went to Zoya Akhtar for the Gully Boy, which also the Best Film honour.

The Best Actor (Female) was given to Geetika Vidya Ohlyan for Soni. Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki won the Best Writing award for Article 15.

The event that was supposed to be held on March 14 was cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The team of Critics Choice Film Awards then decided to announce the winners digitally.

There were awards for Best Film, Best Actor (Male), Best Actor (Female), Best Director and Best Writing for releases in Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi and Gujarati languages, too.

CCFA also introduced special awards categories announcing Super Deluxe (Tamil) as the 'Movie of the Year', honouring Javed Siddiqui for his 'Extraordinary Contribution to Cinema' and conferring the 'Gender Sensitivity Awards' to Mukherjee Dar Bou (Bengali).

Dominating the awards in every category, the Tamil hit Super Deluxe also bagged the Movie of the Year, along with Best Film in Tamil. The film also witnessed Vijay Sethupathi winning the Best Actor Male, Thiagarajan Kumararaja bagging Best Director and Best Writing.

India's official Academy Award entry Gully Boy witnessed a stronghold in the Hindi category bagging the Best Actor, Best Director, and the Best Film. The acclaimed Gujarati film Hellaro won big with awards in almost every category including Best Actor, Best Director, Best Film and Best Writing.

Winners List:

Hindi:

Best Actor Male- Ranveer Singh (Gully Boy)



Best Actor Female- Geetika Vidya Ohlyan (Soni)



Best Director- Zoya Akhtar (Gully Boy)



Best Film- Gully Boy



Best Writing- Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki (Article 15)

Telugu:

Best Actor Male- Nani (Jersey)



Best Actor Female- Samantha Akkineni (Oh! Baby)



Best Director- Gowtam Tinnanuri (Jersey)



Best Film- Mallesham



Best Writing- Vivek Athreya (Brochevarevarura)

Tamil:

Best Actor Male- Vijay Sethupathi (Super Deluxe)



Best Actor Female- Amala Paul (Aadai)



Best Director- Thiagararajan Kumararaja (Super Deluxe)



Best Film- Super Deluxe



Best Writing- Thiagararajan Kumararaja, Nalan Kumaraswamy, Mysskin, Neelan K Sekar (Super Deluxe)

Bengali:

Best Actor Male- Kaushik Ganguly (Kedara)



Best Actor Female- Swastika Mukherjee (Kia and Cosmos)



Best Director- Atanu Ghosh (Robibaar)



Best Film- Kedara



Best Writing- Atanu Ghosh (Robibaar)

Gujarati:

Best Actor Male- Jayesh More (Hellaro)



Best Actor Female- Deeksha Joshi (Dhunki)



Best Director- Abhishek Shah (Hellaro)



Best Film- Hellaro



Best Writing- Abhishek Shah, Prateek Gupta, Saumya Joshi (Hellaro)

Kannada:

Best Actor Male- Rishi (Kavaludaari)



Best Actor Female- B. Jayashree (Mookajjiya Kanasugalu)



Best Director- Jayathirtha (Bell Bottom)



Best Film- Bell Bottom



Best Writing- Dayananda T K (Bell Bottom)

Malayalam:

Best Actor Male- Mammootty (Unda)



Best Actor Female- Parvathy (Uyare)



Best Director- Aashiq Abu (Virus)



Best Film- Kumbalangi Nights



Best Writing- Syam Pushkaran (Kumbalangi Nights)

Marathi:

Best Actor Male- Sandeep Kulkarni (Dombivali Return)



Best Actor Female- Mrinal Kulkarni (Welcome Home)



Best Director- Nipun Dharmadhikari (Dhappa)



Best Film- Dhappa



Best Writing- Sumitra Bhave (Welcome Home)