The trailer of Kapil Sharma starrer Zwigato has been released. It was launched on Wednesday during an event in Mumbai which was also attended by the comedian.

The trailer of Zwigato promises to take you on an emotional rollercoaster ride. It follows the journey of an ex-factory floor manager, who after losing his job during the pandemic, becomes a food delivery rider, navigating the world of ratings and incentives. His homemaker wife, meanwhile explores new work opportunities, overcoming her fears and discovering newfound independence.

Zwigato is a heart-warming tale of resilience, hope, and the unbreakable human spirit. It captures the everyday struggles of people who are often overlooked and hidden in plain sight. But amidst the hardships, there are moments of joy, shared laughter, and of love that make life worth living. Watch the Zwigato trailer here:

During the trailer launch press conference on Wednesday, Kapil Sharma revealed how he was offered the film by Nandita Das. The comedian heaped praises on the director and called the film ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’.

“I have been a fan of Nandita ma’am’s work, so when she approached me for this script I was 50% onboard. Because when you admire someone and appreciate their work, you have a certain amount of trust in them that whatever they bring to you will be work of sincerity. She gives her work a good amount of time, she doesn’t make two films in a year. I also thought that if she thinks I can be a part of her film then she must have given it a lot of thought. When we met and she shared the story of the film, I felt it was a (once in a) lifetime opportunity for me as nobody takes me seriously,” he said as quoted by Indian Express.

Zwigato is directed and written by Nandita Das, and produced by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives. Besides Kapil, the film also stars Shahana Goswami in the lead. It will hit theatres on March 17 this year.

