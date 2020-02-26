Bar to Bollywood: Decoding The Rise of Singer Juggy Sandhu

Singer Juggy Sandhu has become a very well known face in a page-3 circle. Sandhu is very popular among the youth and can be seen performing at various leading bars, clubs and in private, corporate gigs all over India and abroad. People are getting amazed by his live singing and he is reportedly one of the highest-paid artists in the on-ground music scene.

Born and brought up in Mumbai, Juggy Sandhu started his musical journey at the age of 10. Mainly his grandfather is his inspiration to be a professional musician. After losing his father at a very early age Juggy Sandhu had to get into the Automobile Industry to support his mother and the entire family. Later on, he started his journey as a full-time singer and live performer and till date performed in more than 1500 live gigs and concerts. In all over India, Juggy Sandhu is the first choice for many Clubs and bar's grand opening ceremonies. His super energetic performance is the main crowd-pulling factors in these bars and clubs.

The most interesting and unknown trivia is Juggy Sandhu is a philanthropist by heart. He is used to contribute most of his earnings to the Gurudwara Punjabi Society, Andheri West, Mumbai. Juggy Sandhu visits there on a regular basis and he helps provide alms to the needy.

He does not belong to any filmy background based family. He passionately kept trying to make a mark in the music industry and gradually achieved recognitions.

In 2019 Juggy Sandhu's Single Song ‘Ghar Aaja’ Released from T-Series where he collaborated with India's one of the most appreciated singers Jubin Nautiyal. The song received uncountable of appreciations from worldwide music lovers. In his live concerts from the very beginning, he is used to get the singing request for the song ‘Ghar Aja’. Along with regular gigs and concerts, Juggy Sandhu is preparing for his upcoming Hindi Singles and Hindi Film playbacks.

