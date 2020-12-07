Essjay aka Saksham Jain is All Set to Release His New Single Titled Rolex

We all know that music has this direct line to the emotions: who hasn’t been embarrassed by the tears that well up as the strings swell in a sentimental film, even while the logical brain protests that this is just cynical manipulation? We can’t turn off this anticipatory instinct or its link to the emotions – even when we know that there’s nothing life-threatening in a Mozart sonata. Bollywood gave rise to many young and budding singers and there are plenty who are still on the road to success.

One such young and robust singer is Saksham Jain, who is popularly known as Essjay. Saksham Jain is a well-known Indian music programmer, music producer, and recordist. He is soon to release his new single titled ‘Rolex.’ Shot in some picturesque locations the song will make everyone one to let the hair down and groove to the music.

After completing his education, Saksham tried his luck in music. Essjay got recognition in 2016 after his song ‘Brown Beauty’ with Zee Music Co. the song was a blockbuster which motivated him to become a full-time singer. His blissful voice and different texture give him uniqueness to him. His songs touch a chord with the audience and make them feel the lyrics.

So far Saksham has sung 3 songs and partygoer knows him very well for the songs; ‘Tenu Bhool Jaunga’, ‘Hasi Bann Gae’ and others...

Currently, he is working on his new single 'Rolex' which marks his re-entry in the music industry and he believes this track will give a great boost to his singing career. He said, "Rolex is a very big song to his career… this song was in my bucket list from few years, now I got a chance to let it out. This is a party song and party animals will enjoy dancing on the beats".