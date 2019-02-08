English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here’s Your Chance to Feature in Remo D’Souza’s Next Song
Remo recently choreographed ‘Are U Coming’ that featured Tiger Shroff grooving to foot-tapping music
Remo recently choreographed ‘Are U Coming’ that featured Tiger Shroff grooving to foot-tapping music
Loading...
Filmmaker-choreographer Remo D’Souza, who is gearing up for the release of ABCD 3, is looking for dancers to appear in his next musical single.
Remo recently choreographed ‘Are U Coming’ that featured Tiger Shroff grooving to foot-tapping music. It garnered nearly 10 million views in less than three days on YouTube.
Now, for his upcoming video, the participants need to showcase their dancing skills by shaking a leg on ‘Are U Coming’ and posting it on YouTube with hashtag #AreUcomingChallenge. The top 30 female participants will be invited for the final audition.
Remo said, “I am looking for a fresh female face who is a vibrant good dancer.”
The new single will be produced by High On Dance Studio and Happy Productions. Reportedly, the studio is planning to launch a worldwide ‘digital reality dance show’ where dancers from every corner will get a chance to showcase their talent in front of a global audience.
MD of Happy Productions, Aparna Banerjee said, “We believe in giving an opportunity to new talent and we have decided that in our next music video we will go with the face which our Indian audience loves.”
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Remo recently choreographed ‘Are U Coming’ that featured Tiger Shroff grooving to foot-tapping music. It garnered nearly 10 million views in less than three days on YouTube.
Now, for his upcoming video, the participants need to showcase their dancing skills by shaking a leg on ‘Are U Coming’ and posting it on YouTube with hashtag #AreUcomingChallenge. The top 30 female participants will be invited for the final audition.
Remo said, “I am looking for a fresh female face who is a vibrant good dancer.”
The new single will be produced by High On Dance Studio and Happy Productions. Reportedly, the studio is planning to launch a worldwide ‘digital reality dance show’ where dancers from every corner will get a chance to showcase their talent in front of a global audience.
MD of Happy Productions, Aparna Banerjee said, “We believe in giving an opportunity to new talent and we have decided that in our next music video we will go with the face which our Indian audience loves.”
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Monday 21 January , 2019
News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
-
Thursday 31 January , 2019
Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Monday 21 January , 2019 News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
Thursday 31 January , 2019 Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dhoni's Presence in World Cup Important for Decision-making: Yuvraj Singh
- Velvet Buzzsaw Movie Review: Jake Gyllenhaal's Netflix Film Is Uninspiring
- Amavas Movie Review: Never Judge A 'Bhoot' By Its 'Kabr'
- PUBG And Fortnite Rival Apex Legends Arrives on Twitch With a $200000 Competition
- Remember SRK's 'Videshi' Fans Singing 'Kal Ho Na Ho'? They are Back With a New Hit!
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results