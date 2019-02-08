LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Here’s Your Chance to Feature in Remo D’Souza’s Next Song

Remo recently choreographed ‘Are U Coming’ that featured Tiger Shroff grooving to foot-tapping music

News18

February 8, 2019
Filmmaker-choreographer Remo D’Souza, who is gearing up for the release of ABCD 3, is looking for dancers to appear in his next musical single. 

Remo recently choreographed ‘Are U Coming’ that featured Tiger Shroff grooving to foot-tapping music. It garnered nearly 10 million views in less than three days on YouTube. 

Now, for his upcoming video, the participants need to showcase their dancing skills by shaking a leg on ‘Are U Coming’ and posting it on YouTube with hashtag #AreUcomingChallenge. The top 30 female participants will be invited for the final audition. 

Remo said, “I am looking for a fresh female face who is a vibrant good dancer.”

The new single will be produced by High On Dance Studio and Happy Productions. Reportedly, the studio is planning to launch a worldwide ‘digital reality dance show’ where dancers from every corner will get a chance to showcase their talent in front of a global audience.

MD of Happy Productions, Aparna Banerjee said, “We believe in giving an opportunity to new talent and we have decided that in our next music video we will go with the face which our Indian audience loves.”

