'If You Don’t Get A Job, Create A Job', Advices Singer Vivek Verma to all the Aspiring Music Artists

From a small town called New Kenda in Raniganj, West Bengal to making it big in Bollywood, this story is not about a guy who lent his voice to many Bollywood stars. Singer and songwriter Vivek Verma has made a perfect balance of Bollywood and Indie-Pop fusion with his songs and has created a nice following for himself in the music industry.

After having worked as a composer and a music producer in movies like ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ and ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’, this young music composer is reaching new heights in his career.

His love for music developed during school and his only inspiration was his mother who was a school teacher then.

On being asked to give some advice to budding music composers, he said "The biggest things I learnt from Himesh Bhai is that if you don’t get a job, create a job. And, I believe this is the mantra one should follow and keep moving towards it and one day you'll definitely reach your destiny."

Vivek first tasted success after being a part of Himesh Reshammiya's music team and his latest contribution as a hit is Ranu Mondal’s latest hit track ‘Teri Meri Kahani’ from ‘Happy Hardy and Heer’.