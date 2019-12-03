International Pop Artist Khalid to Perform in India in April 2020
International pop artist Khalid will be performing in India for the first time in April next year.
The singer announced nine Asia dates as part of his "Khalid Free Spirit World Tour" with his first-ever India performance on the list.
BookMyShow and AEG Presents are bringing the singer to India. He will perform in Mumbai on April 12, 2020, and in Bengaluru two days later.
Khalid's Asia Tour comes just after the release of his new single, "Up all night".
"'Up all night' is a song that I wrote while on tour. It's really special to me and I'm so excited that I am able to share it with my fans so quickly. I've been touring the world, and interacting with my fans each night has been really inspiring. I'm working hard on some more new music to share with you guys soon," said the Grammy-nominated singer.
Besides India, "Khalid Free Spirit World Tour" will also travel to Bangkok, Singapore, Jakarta, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo and Seoul.
