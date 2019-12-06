Lady Gaga Wants to 'Have Babies' in the Next Decade
The 33-year-old spoke about her plans while chatting with a YouTube star.
Image Courtesy: Instagram/ Lady Gaga
Singer-actress Lady Gaga has opened up about wanting to have babies in the future.
The 33-year-old spoke about her plans while chatting with a YouTube star, reports eonline.com.
"More music, not retiring any time soon... all kinds of different music," Gaga said in a 27-minute video, when asked what she thinks will happen for her in the next 10 years.
"I wanna do more movies, I wanna have babies and I want to continue to build the behemoth that is Haus Laboratories into the make-up company of my dreams," she added.
She said she is "living my inspirations right now, in this moment. When I get inspired, I do things right away".
"There will be tons of crazy things that I do over the next decade," she added. "I just don't know exactly what they are, which is why they'll be extra crazy."
