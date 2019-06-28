Take the pledge to vote

Nadeem Saifi's Song 'Dilbar' Makes Him the Most Viewed Music Composer in the World

Nadeem Saifi's popular hit song Dilbar was recreated for John Abraham starrer 'Satyameva Jayate'

News18

June 28, 2019
Nadeem Saifi is the 'Most Viewed Music Composer in The World,' his composition Dilbar becomes a blockbuster, and win billions of heart. Nadeem is one of the most renowned music composers in India. He has been the creator of many hit tracks in Bollywood along with partner Shravan; like Kash Koi Ladka, Dulhe Ka Sehra, Woh Ladki Bahot Yaad, Dilbar, Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan Mein and many others.

Last year, one of Nadeem Saifi's popular hit song Dilbar was recreated for John Abraham starrer 'Satyameva Jayate'.

However, the original version from the film Sirf Tum starring Sushmita Sen and Sanjay Kapoor is still everyone's favourite. The views of Nadeem's composition Dilbar featuring Nora Fatehi recently crossed the one billion mark. This makes him one of the 'Most Viewed Music Composers in The World'.

Not only that, but the music director also crossed more than 50 billion views on his YouTube channel. The love and abundant appreciation Nadeen is receiving prove that people really want original music composers like him to produce more song.

Nowadays, a lot of music directors recreate some golden hits of the 80s and 90s. The audience wants the music composers like him to create more songs which sound pure and pleasing to ears.

