NJ Rockstar Hefna380 Wows the World with His Eccentric Music

With his lifestyle and image, he reminds his Indian fans of one of their favourite American artists, Kanye West.

January 16, 2020
US-born pop artist Hefna380 is rising tremendously, already putting his foot down as one of the youngest, US-born artists to quickly go global in such a short time. With his lifestyle and image, he reminds his Indian fans of one of their favourite American artists, Kanye West.

With the hit song 'I Gotta Go', Hefna380 is considered a natural-born talent. Hefna is quickly making a huge impact in India. At such a young age, Hefna380 is already breaking many US/World records. His songs are being played everywhere making him one of the youngest American artists to spread rapidly to other countries apart from the US.

Been many news and rumours going around that Hefna380, may make his way to India, to join hands with entrepreneur Saqib Malik, the founder of prestige perfections. Hefna’s popularity is rising humongously in the US and is now making his way to other countries with his popular chart numbers, his music is like no other, others list it as ‘rare’, ‘incredible’, and ‘mind-blowing’, he is a young legend in the making, who is soon will tour India

