An initiative by &
Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor Dazzle in the First look of Saaho Song 'The Psycho Saiyaan'

The glimpses of Prabhas in all black and Shraddha Kapoor in a dazzling dress has set the mood right.

News18

Updated:July 3, 2019, 5:25 PM IST
Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor Dazzle in the First look of Saaho Song 'The Psycho Saiyaan'
The glimpses of Prabhas in all black and Shraddha Kapoor in a dazzling dress has set the mood right.
Prabhas and Shraddha dazzle in the first look of their upcoming Saaho song 'The Psycho Saiyaan'! Prabhas shared a dashing new look of the first Saaho song 'The Psycho Saiyaan'. The fans have got the excitement even higher with the first stills from the groovy track which is set to enthral the audience with its party backdrop.

Prabhas shared in his classic and popular way of calling out to his fan, "Hey darlings... It’s time for the First Song of SAAHO... The teaser of "The Psycho Saiyaan" will be out soon.."

Looks like the first song of Saaho 'The Psycho Saiyaan' will get the audience straight to the dance floor soon. The glimpses of Prabhas in all black and Shraddha Kapoor in a dazzling dress has set the mood right and we are sure, once the song comes out- we are all hitting the dance floor!

The film Saaho, one of the most anticipated films, starring Prabhas, an actor who enjoys pan India appeal. Paired alongside Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, the movie is being shot in three languages; Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, simultaneously.

The movie also has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others.

'Saaho' is a high octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth and is set to hit the theatres on August 15, 2019.

