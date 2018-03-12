Rock Band Bon Jovi Honoured With iHeartRadio Icon Award, Thanks 'Three Decades of Fans' for Its Success

The legendary rock band Bon Jovi was honoured with the first-ever iHeartRadio Icon Award to celebrate their contributions to music during their 35-year career.At the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday, the band performed classics like "It's My Life" and "You Give Love a Bad Name", reports people.com."I want to thank the three-and-half decades of fans that have been listening to Bon Jovi songs," frontman Jon Bon Jovi, 56, said during the band's acceptance speech."We've been at this game a long time and the only advice I'll tell this incredible generation of incredible talent is just stay true to who you are, and then they're going to make you guys icons too someday," he added.It's been more than three decades, and Bon Jovi has sure held on to what they've got.An award and a return to stage is not the only thing Bon Jovi is kicking off the year with.The band, which will be inducted into the 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in April, recently released the second leg of their latest album "This House Is Not For Sale" with two new singles titled "When We Were Us" and "Walls".