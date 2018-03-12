English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rock Band Bon Jovi Honoured With iHeartRadio Icon Award, Thanks 'Three Decades of Fans' for Its Success
At the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday, the band performed classics like It's My Life and You Give Love a Bad Name.
Image: AP
Los Angeles: The legendary rock band Bon Jovi was honoured with the first-ever iHeartRadio Icon Award to celebrate their contributions to music during their 35-year career.
At the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday, the band performed classics like "It's My Life" and "You Give Love a Bad Name", reports people.com.
"I want to thank the three-and-half decades of fans that have been listening to Bon Jovi songs," frontman Jon Bon Jovi, 56, said during the band's acceptance speech.
"We've been at this game a long time and the only advice I'll tell this incredible generation of incredible talent is just stay true to who you are, and then they're going to make you guys icons too someday," he added.
It's been more than three decades, and Bon Jovi has sure held on to what they've got.
An award and a return to stage is not the only thing Bon Jovi is kicking off the year with.
The band, which will be inducted into the 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in April, recently released the second leg of their latest album "This House Is Not For Sale" with two new singles titled "When We Were Us" and "Walls".
Also Watch
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux
-
Monday 12 February , 2018
Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Friday 09 March , 2018 Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Friday 09 March , 2018 North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux
Monday 12 February , 2018 Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Armed' With Gun; Greek Club Owner Protests Decision, Match Abandoned
- Varun Dhawan's October Welcomes You To The Intense, Heart-Warming World of Shoojit Sircar; Watch Trailer
- Taylor Swift Shows Off Goofy, Loving Dance Moves In 'Delicate' Video From Reputation
- Deepika Padukone or Kareena Kapoor Khan: Who Sported The White Outfit Better?
- 7 Steps to Ace Any Task