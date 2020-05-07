Siddhi Ahuja Heaps Praises For Her Role in the Song 'Jinke Liye'

Actress Siddhi Ahuja who was last seen in T-Series’ recently released song titled 'Jinke Liye' alongside Neha Kakkar and Jaani, says that the response so far by the music lovers has been enormous.

Siddhi, who started her career as a model, is a popular face in Punjabi movies and has starred in movies like Mitran Nu Shaunk Hathyaran Da (2019), Jugni Yaaran Di (2019) and B4U: Kadak Hai Boss (2019).

Owing to her past work, Siddhi bagged the opportunity to play a crucial role in Neha's latest song. Ever since the song has released, the Siddhi is loaded with lots of love and appreciation from close friends, family and industry folks.

Talking about the response for her role in the song, Siddhi said, “The responses from the fans have been enormous. Jinke Liye has crossed millions of views to become the most trending song."

"Though in the music album, the major credit goes to the people who are involved in the creation of the track, & in my project, all of them already hold up a huge market value; so it wasn’t that easy to protrude from the group, but I successfully did my part as an actor, the role (Jaani’s Gf) which was of much importance in the story of Jinke Liye. Gladly many people noticed my performance and loved my character," she added.

“I had received a lot of messages from the fans all over and the people who had ever known me - praising my performance and looks. Fans showered much love, I received a good hike on my social media and abundance of people tagging me on their stories and singing song in their own voices. People also texted me messages finding me most adorable in the album, which literally touched my heart," Siddhi concluded.