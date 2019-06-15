Singer Akon to Record His First Marathi Song
Akon, who is known for hits like 'Smack That', 'Lonely' and 'Criminal', has already sung few songs in Bollywood.
A file photo of Akon.
If rumours are to be believed, ace International singer Akon will be soon visiting India to record a song. Akon, who is known for hits like 'Smack That', 'Lonely' and 'Criminal', has already sung few songs in Bollywood.
Reportedly, Akshay Girme, an entrepreneur based out of Pune, has collaborated with Akon for a song. "It's too early to say anything but yes, we are in talks with Akon's team and will be soon confirmed once everything works out well, we’re working on his dates and are scouting places for the shoot and plan to release the song by the end of this year." said Akshay in a statement.
According to Akshay, they are planning to shoot the song near Lonavala and there is a possibility that one of the rappers from Gully Boy might also feature in it. While more details are awaited, the proposal of Akon's Marathi singing debut itself is enough to generate buzz in the industry.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Malaika Arora Strikes a Never-seen-before Pilates Pose, Fans Ask How it is Done
- All Your Favourite Marvel Superhero Quotes Are on This Fan-made Website
- Karthik, Chahal and Shankar Visit Manchester United
- Meet the Sufi Singer Who Wants to Mix Rap with Her Music
- #FactCheck: Did Super Mario Creator Really Tweet Picture of Mario and Luigi Kissing?
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s