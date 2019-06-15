Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Singer Akon to Record His First Marathi Song

Akon, who is known for hits like 'Smack That', 'Lonely' and 'Criminal', has already sung few songs in Bollywood.

News18

Updated:June 15, 2019, 8:38 PM IST
Singer Akon to Record His First Marathi Song
A file photo of Akon.
If rumours are to be believed, ace International singer Akon will be soon visiting India to record a song. Akon, who is known for hits like 'Smack That', 'Lonely' and 'Criminal', has already sung few songs in Bollywood.

Reportedly, Akshay Girme, an entrepreneur based out of Pune, has collaborated with Akon for a song. "It's too early to say anything but yes, we are in talks with Akon's team and will be soon confirmed once everything works out well, we’re working on his dates and are scouting places for the shoot and plan to release the song by the end of this year." said Akshay in a statement.

According to Akshay, they are planning to shoot the song near Lonavala and there is a possibility that one of the rappers from Gully Boy might also feature in it. While more details are awaited, the proposal of Akon's Marathi singing debut itself is enough to generate buzz in the industry.

| Edited by: NP Jayaraman
