Singer Saru Maini Excited About Her Hollywood Debut

Saru Maini will be seen in the Hollywood crossover movie “5 Weddings” directed by Namrata Singh Gujral and will be sharing screen space with Rajkumar Rao and Nargis Fakhri.

Updated:October 20, 2018, 10:16 PM IST
She is the glamorous singer of Bollywood and now to be a fashionable actress of Hollywood too, the multi-talented Saru Maini will be seen in the Hollywood crossover movie “5 Weddings” directed by Namrata Singh Gujral and will be sharing screen space with Rajkumar Rao and Nargis Fakhri, she loves what she does and has loved being a performer from childhood.

Even the character she is playing in the movie is quite the same as she is in real life, In the movie, Saru plays a singer, who performs at weddings and even makes her own songs, you can even see it in the first song that has been released of the film “Laung Gavacha”. And in an interview with Saru Maini, she said that she is a performer too and she is very popular for performing at her friends' weddings.

She even said that she is pretty much same as she is in front of the camera.

Her being comfortable and her love for the entertainment industry is the thing that makes her an achiever.
