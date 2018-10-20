English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Singer Saru Maini Excited About Her Hollywood Debut
Saru Maini will be seen in the Hollywood crossover movie "5 Weddings" directed by Namrata Singh Gujral and will be sharing screen space with Rajkumar Rao and Nargis Fakhri.
She is the glamorous singer of Bollywood and now to be a fashionable actress of Hollywood too, the multi-talented Saru Maini will be seen in the Hollywood crossover movie “5 Weddings” directed by Namrata Singh Gujral and will be sharing screen space with Rajkumar Rao and Nargis Fakhri, she loves what she does and has loved being a performer from childhood.
Even the character she is playing in the movie is quite the same as she is in real life, In the movie, Saru plays a singer, who performs at weddings and even makes her own songs, you can even see it in the first song that has been released of the film “Laung Gavacha”. And in an interview with Saru Maini, she said that she is a performer too and she is very popular for performing at her friends' weddings.
She even said that she is pretty much same as she is in front of the camera.
Her being comfortable and her love for the entertainment industry is the thing that makes her an achiever.
