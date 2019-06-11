English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
T-Series’ New Single ‘Zindagi Di Paudi’ Featuring Millind Gaba is Trending All Across
Conceptualized by Millind Gaba himself and shot in the outskirts of Armenia, the video promises a journey of two lovers that highlights the power of love and surely, the fans cannot contain their excitement as the love story is so moving that it reminds them of the immortal love story of ‘Kal ho na ho’.
Millind Gaba and Jannat Zubair Rahmani in a still from the song Zindagi Di Paudi.
Winning appreciation from all across, Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series’ recently released the new single ‘Zindagi Di Paudi’ which has been trending and has gained 32 million views in just four days of its release. The song features popular Punjabi artist Millind Gaba and Jannat Zubair Rahmani where music has been rendered by MusicMG, directed by Shabby Singh with lyrics by Nirmaan and is sung by T-Series’ talent, Millind Gaba.
Trending all across, the first look of the song itself had created an immense buzz and now the song of the season is taking over the hearts of the people on a new note. The audiences are going gaga as the song is reminding them of the love story of Naina and Aman from ‘Kal ho na ho’.
The song ‘Zindagi Di Paudi’ is all about the commitment of love and serendipity where Millind and Jannat are undergoing training for a hotel management course. Millind inadvertently learns about a secret and after that life is not the same. Highlighting the battle of life racing against time, the song has strung the right chords in the hearts of the audience.
With the trend shattering all numbers with a recorded 32 million views within just days of the release, the song has taken over the world like a storm with its emotional love story.
