Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Music
1-min read

Tulsi Kumar Joins Guru Randhawa in Recreation of His Song 'Lahore'

Lahore' has been one of the chartbusters of recent times and the version 'Lagdi Lahore di' from 'Street Dancer 3D' has a new groovy vibe to it

IANS

Updated:January 16, 2020, 11:28 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Tulsi Kumar Joins Guru Randhawa in Recreation of His Song 'Lahore'
Lahore' has been one of the chartbusters of recent times and the version 'Lagdi Lahore di' from 'Street Dancer 3D' has a new groovy vibe to it

Singer Guru Randhawa's 2017 hit Punjabi song "Lahore' has been recreated as "Lagdi Lahore di" for the Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor-starrer "Street Dancer 3D". Singer Tulsi Kumar has given "grunge and a carefree vocal tone" to its new version.

With vocals of Guru and Tulsi, "Lagdi Lahore di" has music by Sachin-Jigar and Guru.

"'Lahore' has been one of the chartbusters of recent times and the version 'Lagdi Lahore di' from 'Street Dancer 3D' has a new groovy vibe to it, keeping the original essence intact by Sachin-Jigar," Tulsi told IANS.

"It's created beautifully and as I heard it, I loved the whole new essence and vibe added to it. I was more than happy to be part of this mega track," she added.

The film version, she shared, has been created in a different way.

"Guru's 'Lahore' was always a winner and, in this version, Sachin-Jigar have added a new melody and a new set of lyrics where female vocals come in. It's always a pleasure working with Guru since we had earlier worked on a lot of tracks like 'Enni soni'. I am sure just like those tracks, audiences will love our collaboration this time too," she said.

As per the new song's "vibe and feel", Tulsi has used "grunge, a carefree vocal tone which sets in the mood and genre of this song".

"Street Dancer 3D", directed by Remo D'Souza, also stars Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi.

It is set to release on January 24.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram