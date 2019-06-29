Viral Motani's 'Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai' Garners 27 Million Views
The new version features Stebin Ben himself along with stunning Ritisha Sharma.
Viral with the cast of the song during its launch.
Directed by Lawrence D’souza, Saajan was released in 1991 that starred Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. The film went on to break many records and till date is remembered for its melodious music composed by Nadeem-Shravan and penned by Sameer.
Financial consultant, stockbroker and now a producer, Viral Motani's produced song, the recreated version of 'Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai' touched 27 Million views on YouTube. The song is a remake of the iconic song composed by Nadeem-Shravan, which starred Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sanjay Dutt.
The new version features Stebin Ben himself along with stunning Ritisha Sharma. The music is rearranged by Vicky-Hardik. The video is directed by Charit Desai and produced by Viral Motani.
Ask Viral about this achievement, he says, "Its a surreal feeling. I never thought that the recreated version would hit so well with the audience and they will shower so much love. It's an amazing feeling and the love we received by the audience is a huge motivating factor for me to create more and more good content." Viral's 2014 Marathi release, 'Bol Baby Bol' was a huge success too.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pakistan Politician Praises Pilot For Plane's 'Narrow Escape,' Shares Video of GTA 5
- 'Happy Birthday to 56” Captain': Sehwag Steps up His Twitter Game on Ganguly's Special Day
- Poor Defending, Work in Progress: Why India Lost to Tajikistan in Intercontinental Cup Opener
- Pakistan Politician Praises Pilot For Plane's 'Narrow Escape,' Shares Video of GTA 5
- WATCH | Jadeja's Abilities Brings Him Into Conversation for NZ Semi: Kumble
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s