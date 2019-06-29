Viral Motani's 'Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai' Garners 27 Million Views

Directed by Lawrence D’souza, Saajan was released in 1991 that starred Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. The film went on to break many records and till date is remembered for its melodious music composed by Nadeem-Shravan and penned by Sameer.

Financial consultant, stockbroker and now a producer, Viral Motani's produced song, the recreated version of 'Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai' touched 27 Million views on YouTube. The song is a remake of the iconic song composed by Nadeem-Shravan, which starred Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sanjay Dutt.

The new version features Stebin Ben himself along with stunning Ritisha Sharma. The music is rearranged by Vicky-Hardik. The video is directed by Charit Desai and produced by Viral Motani.

Ask Viral about this achievement, he says, "Its a surreal feeling. I never thought that the recreated version would hit so well with the audience and they will shower so much love. It's an amazing feeling and the love we received by the audience is a huge motivating factor for me to create more and more good content." Viral's 2014 Marathi release, 'Bol Baby Bol' was a huge success too.