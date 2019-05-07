Archery Legend Limba Ram in Dire Need of Funds to Battle Disease

Three-time Olympian and former national archery team coach Limba Ram was once a sharp and accurate shooter but today, he struggles to band two sentences together with his slurry speech due to his neuro-degenerative condition.Limba is currently at AIIMS receiving treatment for his condition, which has only got worse with time.A year ago when Limba was diagnosed with the condition, the Sports Authority of India had helped Liimba get into AIIMS without any kind of hassle but a year later, as he remains on the bed and is problem is not going to solve, anytime soon.The doctors looking after Limba were quoted as saying by Times of India that the archer might have developed Parkinson's disease but they can tell for sure only after proper tests.On the other hand, Limba's wife Merian Jenny said the doctors told her that Limba's condition was "controllable" if not curable and all they need is financial assistance."The doctors say his illness is not curable, but is very much controllable. All my husband needs is good medical treatment which he's getting here with all doctors so supportive and sympathetic towards him. It's just that we need the financial support to continue his treatment. Private hospitals in Delhi will charge a fortune, so we can't take him there," Jenny was quoted as saying by TOI.While the Archery Association of India (AAI) is pulling all the strings to support Limba's treatment, Limba requires urgent finance to keep his treament going.The Sports Authority of India has in fact been proactive. They have arranged for a room in the hostel complex of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where Jenny stays and on April 25, 2019, SAI secretary SS Chhabra also wrote to Sports Ministry to look into Limba's case and assist him with financial funding at the earliest.Sports Ministry is yet to reply to that letter though.At the moment, Jenny is making do with the Rs 5 lakh grant that Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore had released last year for Limba's treatment. However, at the moment Jenny said, "Medical bills of Rs 1 lakh are pending with the council and they are not giving us the money. We spent Rs 1.5 lakh on his treatment at the Sawai Man Singh hospital in Jaipur last year. We submitted the bills for reimbursement later on, but only Rs 50,000 has so far been released. It will of great help if we will get that money."