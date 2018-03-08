English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Discus Thrower Seema Punia to be Dope-tested by NADA
Discus thrower Seema Punia will be subjected to an out-of-competition dope test before the Commonwealth Games as she could not be tested during the 22nd Federation Cup National Senior Athletics Championships.
File image of Seema Punia. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Patiala: Discus thrower Seema Punia will be subjected to an out-of-competition dope test before the Commonwealth Games as she could not be tested during the 22nd Federation Cup National Senior Athletics Championships.
Punia won a gold on the opening day on March 5 with a best throw of 61.05m at the NIS Patiala but she could not be dope tested as National Anti-Doping Agency officials did not turn up on that day.
The NADA officials reached here the next day on March 6 but by that time Punia had left for home.
The NADA has now asked the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) to contact her and provide a location where she can be tested. The AFI has done so and the NADA officials are travelling to Sonipat to collect her urine sample.
"We have sent NADA the details of the location in Haryana where their officials can collect her dope sample," an official at the national camp here told PTI on condition of anonymity.
"NADA officials reached here late by a day. To be fair to her, Seema is not bound to wait for the NADA to come. She is not at fault," the official added.
With her gold-winning effort, Seema had also achieved the AFI norms of 59.00m for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. It was Seema's best mark in two years and she was competing in her first competition of the year.
The 34-year-old Haryana thrower has been a regular in Commonwealth Games since 2006 and has always been on the podium -- winning a silver (60.56m) in Melbourne, a bronze at Delhi 2010 Games and a silver in 2014 Glasgow.
Tamil Nadu's pole vaulter Subramani Siva, who broke his own national record with an effort of 5.15m, was also not tested on the opening day.
His sample was collected the next day, within the mandatory 24 hours to constitute an in-competition test which was required to ratify the national record.
Meanwhile, the Commonwealth Games-bound Indian athletes are not likely to be tested again by the NADA before their departure for Gold Coast, as all the gold and silver winners have provided their dope samples during the ongoing championships.
The team will be picked by the AFI selection committee and will be announced tomorrow after completing formalities with the government.
Also Watch
Punia won a gold on the opening day on March 5 with a best throw of 61.05m at the NIS Patiala but she could not be dope tested as National Anti-Doping Agency officials did not turn up on that day.
The NADA officials reached here the next day on March 6 but by that time Punia had left for home.
The NADA has now asked the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) to contact her and provide a location where she can be tested. The AFI has done so and the NADA officials are travelling to Sonipat to collect her urine sample.
"We have sent NADA the details of the location in Haryana where their officials can collect her dope sample," an official at the national camp here told PTI on condition of anonymity.
"NADA officials reached here late by a day. To be fair to her, Seema is not bound to wait for the NADA to come. She is not at fault," the official added.
With her gold-winning effort, Seema had also achieved the AFI norms of 59.00m for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. It was Seema's best mark in two years and she was competing in her first competition of the year.
The 34-year-old Haryana thrower has been a regular in Commonwealth Games since 2006 and has always been on the podium -- winning a silver (60.56m) in Melbourne, a bronze at Delhi 2010 Games and a silver in 2014 Glasgow.
Tamil Nadu's pole vaulter Subramani Siva, who broke his own national record with an effort of 5.15m, was also not tested on the opening day.
His sample was collected the next day, within the mandatory 24 hours to constitute an in-competition test which was required to ratify the national record.
Meanwhile, the Commonwealth Games-bound Indian athletes are not likely to be tested again by the NADA before their departure for Gold Coast, as all the gold and silver winners have provided their dope samples during the ongoing championships.
The team will be picked by the AFI selection committee and will be announced tomorrow after completing formalities with the government.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
-
Monday 05 March , 2018
Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
Monday 05 March , 2018 Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Discus Thrower Seema Punia to be Dope-tested by NADA
- Watch: Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
- Karan Johar's Cryptic Tweets Hints at Insensitive Media Coverage of Sridevi's Demise, Irrfan Khan's Illness
- International Women's Day: Female Stylists Behind Bollywood Star's Impeccable Looks
- Samsung to Launch Cheaper 43-inch QLED Version of Frame TV