High-level Committee Formed to Strategise Preparations for 2020, 2024 Olympics

New Delhi: A high level 10-member committee has been constituted on Friday under the chairmanship of Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to coordinate and strategise the preparation for the 2020 and 2024 Olympics.

The objective of the committee is to ensure that the performance of the Indian athletes are optimised in the Olympics and other multidisciplinary events. The committee comprises of prominent sportspersons like Olympic medallists -- tennis ace Leander Paes and shooter Gagan Narang.

Other prominent names in the committee include Secretary of Department of Sports Radhey Shyam Julaniya, IOA President Narinder Batra, IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta, President of Indian Athletics Federation Adille Sumariwalla and Boxing Federation of India chief Ajay Singh.

The aim of the committee for the Tokyo Games would be to provide all possible support to potential and qualified athletes, facilitating smooth logistical arrangements for participation of the Indian athletes, ensuring seamless acclimatisation and hospitable environment for the contingent.

For the 2024 Paris Games, the committee would chart out a road-map for the preparation and then will continuously review and suggest course correction whenever required.

It will also prepare a strategy for bidding of multidisciplinary sporting events in future.

FOCUS MUST BE ON OLYMPIC SPORTS

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said for India to become a sporting powerhouse, the country's athletes will have to win more medals in mega events and inspire youth to take up Olympic sports.

"We are a big country, we shouldn't lag behind in any discipline in Olympics. We need to be at the top and not at the back. A developing nation like India must focus on Olympic sports," Rijiju told reporters while he received the torch of the Special Olympics International Football Championship (SOIFC) 2019, to be held in Chennai from August 3 to 6.

Rijiju said that as Sports Minister his main focus is to ensure maximum participation and medals from the Indian athletes in next year's Tokyo Olympics.

"I have mentioned in the Parliament that our preparation for Tokyo Olympics is going well. I am monitoring it myself. We are coordinating with each and every federation. I am also talking to all the TOPS athletes to ensure maximum number of Indian athletes qualify for the Olympics," he said.

"And once we qualify, our target will be to win medals. In Rio Olympics we got just a silver and a bronze. After that the Hon'ble Prime Minister has formed a task force, whose recommendations we have got," Rijiju added.