No Players or Staff Interacted With Cook Who Had Tested Positive: Narinder Batra

After a senior cook at the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) Bangalore facility unfortunately passed on May 19, the Indian Olympic Association’s President Narinder Batra reassured the fraternity about the safety of the campus. The cook, who was staying outside the SAI facility, had also tested Covid-19 positive.

The Indian men's and women's hockey teams have been residing at the centre since the lockdown started along with 10 members of the athletics squad, 15 SAI officials and their families also live there.

“I have been in touch with Hockey India and I am fully satisfied with the way SAI Bangalore center has been kept safe and sanitised. SAI administration is doing its best to handle the issue at hand and there is no reason to panic. We have spoken to officials and players staying in SAI Bangalore, it is clear that none of them have interacted with the person who tested Covid positive. Any report suggesting that they did, is incorrect,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

On Monday, the cook had a cardiac arrest following which he was admitted in a hospital, where he passed away. Only on Tuesday his sample came back positive for Covid-19.

The senior cook was a popular face among the campers and he had been at the SAI centre only last Friday.

He visited the campus from his home nearby for a meeting, which was called by the officials to discuss the reopening of the mess after the lockdown.



The meeting had been attended by 16 members, including the deceased, at the auditorium (Seating capacity of 300) near the administrative block of the center. Social distancing norms, as per government guidelines, were followed during the meeting.

The deceased left soon after the meeting and did not interact with any of the players or other staff members housed in the center.