English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi to Inaugurate Mary Kom's Academy in Presence of Vijender Singh, Sushil Kumar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 'Mary Kom Regional Boxing Foundation' in Imphal on March 16 and present in the long-awaited event will be Olympic medallists -- boxer Vijender Kumar and wrestler Sushil Kumar.
Mary Kom. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 'Mary Kom Regional Boxing Foundation' in Imphal on March 16 and present in the long-awaited event will be Olympic medallists -- boxer Vijender Kumar and wrestler Sushil Kumar.
Nestled at the foot of Langol hills in Manipur's Imphal West district, Mary Kom's Boxing Academy, spread across 3.3 acres, is around 10 km from the center of state capital Imphal. It currently houses 45 young boxers, including 20 girls, at the three-storey building.
The land was allotted by the Manipur government in 2013, and the academy's construction was funded by National Sports Development Fund (NSDF).
"The foundation is grateful to both central and state government for establishment of these sports facilities after many years of struggle since its inception in 2006," it said in a press release.
"The foundation expresses their gratitude to PMO for making (it) to the event and formally handover the buildings to the foundation for promotion of boxing sports."
A five-time world and Asian champion, Mary Kom is also the country's only woman boxer with an Olympic medal (a bronze won in London 2012 Games).
The 35-year-old was christened 'Magnificent Mary' by the International Boxing Association (AIBA) a few years ago for her stellar career, which also includes an Asian Games gold medal.
The most recent chapter of her extraordinary life journey was becoming a Rajya Sabha MP in 2016 and winning her fifth Asian Championships gold medal a year later.
Also Watch
Nestled at the foot of Langol hills in Manipur's Imphal West district, Mary Kom's Boxing Academy, spread across 3.3 acres, is around 10 km from the center of state capital Imphal. It currently houses 45 young boxers, including 20 girls, at the three-storey building.
The land was allotted by the Manipur government in 2013, and the academy's construction was funded by National Sports Development Fund (NSDF).
"The foundation is grateful to both central and state government for establishment of these sports facilities after many years of struggle since its inception in 2006," it said in a press release.
"The foundation expresses their gratitude to PMO for making (it) to the event and formally handover the buildings to the foundation for promotion of boxing sports."
A five-time world and Asian champion, Mary Kom is also the country's only woman boxer with an Olympic medal (a bronze won in London 2012 Games).
The 35-year-old was christened 'Magnificent Mary' by the International Boxing Association (AIBA) a few years ago for her stellar career, which also includes an Asian Games gold medal.
The most recent chapter of her extraordinary life journey was becoming a Rajya Sabha MP in 2016 and winning her fifth Asian Championships gold medal a year later.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux
-
Monday 12 February , 2018
Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Friday 09 March , 2018 Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Friday 09 March , 2018 North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux
Monday 12 February , 2018 Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- AB de Villiers Wants Kagiso Rabada to Get Smarter With His Celebration
- PM Modi to Inaugurate Mary Kom's Academy in Presence of Vijender Singh, Sushil Kumar
- Deepika Padukone or Kareena Kapoor Khan: Who Sported The White Outfit Better?
- Bengali Actress Moumita Saha Found Hanging in her Flat, Police Recover Suicide Note
- Renault Kwid Outsider Could Launch by 2019, to be More of an ‘SUV’