Sports-wise Breakdown of Precautions as per Sports Authority of India’s SOP for Training Resumption

The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) formulated by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for resumption of training has been approved by the Sports Ministry and it was released by SAI Director Rohit Bharadwaj on Thursday.

While there is still no clarity on when training can resume, the SOP listed out a set of dos and don’ts and classified sports in four different categories. SAI also listed that in a bid to avoid injuries, athletes who are non-conditioned will not be rushed back to training.

Additionally, Bharadwaj said that it is only a "broad reference document" and will need to be adapted according to the conditions of the particular region.

There are four categories in which the sports have been classified - non-contact, medium contact, full contact and water sports.

Full Contact Sports: Individual sports (all combat sports) which require mandatory physical contact during training or competition (Boxing, Judo, Wushu, Karate, Taekwondo, Wrestling etc.)

Precautions for training:



1) Selective training activities may be performed by athletes individually without engaging in physical combat with other athletes and utilizing alternative practice equipment like punching/kicking bags, slam balls, choke dummies etc.



2) Distancing norms of minimum 2 metres between athletes and staff shall be maintained



3) Athletes shall exit facility as soon as training is concluded.

Precautions for equipment:



a) Personal equipment such as gloves, face masks, mouth guard, helmet, wrist band, head band, training uniform, shoes etc. shall be used without sharing.



b) All such equipment shall be properly disinfected after every single use as per the standard procedure using disinfectant, wearing face masks, gloves and personal precautionary equipment etc.



c) Additional staff shall be appointed for proper disinfection of the equipment prior to continuous usage.



d) Equipment which is bound to be shared and utilised continuously during a training such as punching/ kicking bags, slam balls, skipping ropes etc. must be used carefully without using such equipment to rub/ touch face, remove sweat, cover mouth while hyperventilating etc.



e) Consistent hand sanitization is a must before, during and after every training session

Medium contact Sports: Mostly team sports which require some level of physical contact during training or competition and where equipment is usually shared. (Football, Hockey, Volleyball, Basketball, Handball and sports which involve like Weightlifting, Lawn Tennis, Badminton, Table Tennis etc.)

Precautions for training:



1) Training activities may be performed in small groups (maximum 8-10) maintaining distancing norms of minimum 2 metres between athletes and staff and ensuring aspects of training which require physical contact are avoided like tackling, body-blocking etc.



2) The pitch shall be divided into three/ four areas, with a maximum of three players in each space who will train and stick to their partnerships should a player test positive for coronavirus.



3) Chief Coach and an assistant coach shall oversee proceedings from the safe distance/ video tower, with the pair the only staff allowed to pick up balls and cones, which would then be disinfected.



4) Training shall be in small groups, players maintaining social distancing from each other during exercises and sessions not exceeding one hour per day. However, “drastic measures” shall be taken to avoid contact with no competitive games being played.



5) Athletes shall exit facility immediately after training.

Precautions for equipment:



a) Personal equipment such as hockey stick, gloves, face masks, mouth guard, helmet, shin guards, wrist band, head band, shoes etc. shall be used without sharing.



b) All such equipment shall be properly disinfected after every single use as per the standard procedure using disinfectant, wearing face masks, gloves and personal precautionary equipment etc.



c) Additional staff shall be appointed for proper disinfection of the equipment prior to continuous usage.



d) Equipment which is bound to be shared and utilised continuously during a training such as balls must be used carefully without using such equipment to rub/ touch face, remove sweat, cover mouth while hyperventilating etc.



e) Consistent hand sanitization is a must before, during and after every training session.

Non-contact Sports: Individual sports with no requirement for physical contact during training or competition and minimal requirement for sharing of equipment. (Archery, Shooting, Cycling, Fencing, Athletics, etc.)

Precautions for training:



Full array of training activities may be performed as individual or pair maintaining – i. distancing norms of minimum 2 metres between athletes and staff ii. exiting facility as soon as training is concluded.

Precautions for equipment:



a) Personal equipment such as bow, gun, sword, javelin, discuss, rackets etc. shall be used without sharing.



b) In the dire need of sharing any of such personally used equipment; equipment shall be properly disinfected after every single use as per the standard procedure using disinfectant, wearing face masks, gloves and personal precautionary equipment etc.



c) Sports specific safety equipment such as a helmet, eye protectors, face protectors etc. shall not be shared.



d) Shared Training equipment such as arrows, targets, Olympic bar/ weights etc. must be disinfected after every single use.



e) Additional staff shall be appointed for proper disinfection of the equipment prior to continuous usage.



f) Equipment which is bound to be shared and utilised continuously during a training such as balls, shuttlecocks must be used carefully without using such equipment to rub/ touch face, remove sweat, cover mouth while hyperventilating etc.



g) Consistent hand sanitization is a must before, during and after every training session.

Water Sports: Individual or team sport which require presence in water body, albeit without swimming activity (Canoeing, Sailing, Rowing, etc. No swimming will be allowed)

Precautions for training:



Full array of training activities may be performed as individual or pair maintaining – i. distancing norms of minimum 2 metres between athletes and staff ii. exiting facility as soon as training is concluded.

Precautions for equipment:



a) Personal equipment such as hats, swimsuits, training uniforms, swimming goggles. shall be used without sharing.



b) All such equipment shall be properly disinfected after every single use as per the standard procedure using disinfectant, wearing face masks, gloves and personal precautionary equipment etc.



c) Additional staff shall be appointed for proper disinfection of the equipment prior to continuous usage.



d) Equipment which is bound to be shared and utilised continuously during a training such as paddles, oars etc. must be used carefully without using such equipment to rub/ touch face, remove sweat, cover mouth while hyperventilating etc.



e) Consistent hand sanitization is a must before, during and after every training session.

