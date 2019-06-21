Tokyo to Test Heatstroke Prevention Measures for 2020 Olympics

Tokyo: The Tokyo Metropolitan Government announced on Friday that it would begin test competitions starting next month to assess the effectiveness of its planned heatstroke prevention measures for the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike announced the plan at a press conference. One of the events will be held for five days from July 24 at Shiokaze Park in Shinagawa Ward, which will be the venue for beach volleyball matches, Xinhua news reports.

Officials plan to set up rest tents with electric fans at the site, install large devices to spray mist, and give cold gel packs to visitors. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is also planning to set up a first-aid station in cooperation with the Tokyo Medical Association.

Another test event will take place in August at the rowing venue. Tokyo officials will set up large tents and prepare tubes to spray water onto roads. Meanwhile, they will hand out paper sun hats to visitors.

The anti-heat measures will also be tested at a number of other events.

Koike said each test event will be an important opportunity to practice measures for Tokyo 2020, adding that this is the last summer before the Tokyo Games, so verifying anti-heat measures will be done systematically.

The Tokyo Olympic Games will be held from July 24 to August 9, 2020, followed by the Paralympic Games from August 25 to September 6.