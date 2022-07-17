A Confluence of Five Factors Must to Make Rangla Punjab A Reality, Revive Industries in Border State

In a bid to give impetus to investment and employment generation, Punjab’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is coming up with a new industrial policy.

To fuel the enterprising spirit of Punjabis, who made Punjab a hub of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), a long-term solution is needed for a level-playing field.

For equitable and sustainable holistic economic growth, the government needs to use five factors to frame a fine-tuned industrial policy to nurture a competitive industrial ecosystem as a job engine.

First, competitive logistics are the bedrock of industrial growth. The reduction in logistical costs could be a key enabler in enhancing the competitiveness of Punjab’s industry. The main hinterland of this landlocked border state is the geographical disadvantage of being far away from the seaports, making industry uncompetitive in the global markets, even as southern and western coastline states surge ahead in industrial growth. The pre-Covid Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in the industrial sector of Tamil Nadu was 13 per cent, followed by Maharashtra at 8.8 per cent, Gujarat at 8.1 per cent, Telangana at 7.9 per cent and Karnataka at 7.6 per cent, while Punjab stands at 5.6 per cent.

In the context of Punjab, the manufacturing sector contributes a mere 2 per cent to the GDP of the country. A skewed industrial base and fiscally stressed economy have emerged as main factors hampering the industrial growth, and the state needs a level-playing field to compete with coastal states.

An export-import (EXIM) led entrepreneur in Punjab has to cope with a double freight burden — first to access dry ports, second to sea ports that are at least 2,000 km away on an average. To overcome the freight burden, the state government can compensate 50 per cent of freight subsidy directly to railways. The Punjab government can take up the freight concessions issue with the central government too. For instance, the Northern Eastern Region (NER) states are facilitated by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), with a transport incentive of 20 per cent of the cost of transportation. But being a border state, Punjab is not being considered.

Punjab’s government can own freight wagons, too, to facilitate the EXIM-oriented manufacturing sector, which will strengthen and promote the MSMEs, which are key in creating local entrepreneurship and employment generation.

Second, boost robust economic growth to incentivise labour-intensive sectors, which could further translate the new investments into employment generation at large. From an investment, productivity and employment generation point of view, Punjab’s key sectors that employ around 80 per cent of the industrial workforce are textile yarn, readymade garments, hosiery, agri-machinery, tractors and auto components, sports and engineering goods. Punjab accounts for 75 per cent of India’s bicycle production. Being the largest manufacturer of tractors and agricultural machinery, Punjab serves two-thirds of total the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in the farm equipment segment. Around 75 per cent of the country’s sports goods are from Punjab. Textiles account for 14 per cent of the country’s total cotton yarn production.

Third, the notification on labour laws reforms and its execution is awaited. Four labour codes on wages, industrial relations, social security and occupation safety, health and working conditions got parliamentary approval in 2019 and 2020. These codes, however, have not been implemented as the Centre hasn’t notified the rules and labour is a concurrent subject. Punjab has pre-published draft rules, but is yet to notify and implement these rules like the neighbouring Jammu and Kashmir.

Fourth, the representation of stakeholders from workforce-intensive thrust sectors as expert industrial advisors for policy framework and its effective execution. These advisors could interact and take up their sector-specific issues with the state government.

Fifth, the high cost of land which affects industrial sector competitiveness. Manufacturing in Punjab is also affected by the high cost of land in major industrial cities. For holistic industrial development and employment generation, new investments should be attracted in rural and backward areas by offering special incentives. There was a time in the late 70s and 80s when leading players namely Philips, JCT, Hawkins, Ranbaxy, DCM and others had invested heavily in Hoshiarpur, Ropar and Mohali, then the most backward areas of Punjab, because of special incentives and concessions offered by the central and state governments. Post economic liberalisation in 1991, the incentives were withdrawn, in a setback to rural and backward areas. As a result, industries were shifted preferably in the vicinity of developed industrial hubs.

The distressed backward and rural inhabitants are falling deeper into an abyss of unemployment due to little industrial development. Agriculture is the mainstay for a majority of the rural populace, but farming has limitations as the elasticity of employment is very low. Many in the workforce need a parallel second source of income as farming is a seasonal affair. One avenue for decent income for them would be creating rural entrepreneurs in labour-intensive sectors where a small farmer and a farm labourer can work and earn Rs 15,000-20,000 a month. An appropriate industrial pursuit will give a fillip to employ 63 per cent of Punjab’s rural inhabitants.

THE WAY FORWARD

There is a pressing need to visit the new industrial policy at various levels – from subsidised freight for imports-exports, to four new wage codes and uninterrupted duty-free power supply.

The new industrial policy can generate gainful opportunities on a large scale to accommodate huge unemployment through special incentives for workforce-intensive industries.

The idea and dream of Mahatma Gandhi has to be aligned with the need to industrialise backward and rural areas for which special incentives must be extended. Without empowering the rural economy, a sustainable ‘Rangla’ (vibrant) Punjab will remain an ever-elusive proposition.

The author is vice-chairman, Sonalika Group and former vice-chairman, Punjab Planning Board, Chairman, ASSOCHAM Northern Region Development Council. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.</strong>

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.