Like Zaira Wasim, Rahul Gandhi would have been better off keeping his “I quit” letter short and sweet. But like the young Dangal actress, Rahul Gandhi had a point to make.

Throughout his year-and-a-half tenure as the party president, Gandhi had uneasy ties with the party organisation. As an unconventional politician, he was a tad detached from the trappings of power and expected the rest of the party to follow suit. It was not to be.

Against this backdrop, the choice of Rahul Gandhi’s successor is going to be interesting and indicative of the shape of things to come. At a broader level, it will have far reaching impact on survival of the 134-year-old party or its disintegration on the lines of the Janata Party and Janata Dal.

There is a growing thinking in the Congress to maintain status quo at all cost. Hours after Gandhi resigned, buzz in the Congress was to have some ad-hoc arrangement, a presidium of sorts, of veterans.

The idea of a collective leadership has been a pet theme of many. It looks attractive and promising but on the practical side, the proposal has a potential of turning into a mine field. As things stand, it is unlikely that either Rahul Gandhi or his sister Priyanka Gandhi will be available on call to intervene or play the role of peace-makers in intra party disputes such as Amarinder Singh versus Navjot Singh Sidhu or Kamal Nath versus Jyotiraditya Scindia on daily basis. The presidium would always be short on consensus and attracted towards compromises. At a time when the grand old party desperately needs a "back to basics" approach, collective leadership experiment may prove to be a costly affair.

The Congress has not foreclosed the idea of a single individual replacing Rahul Gandhi as interim president till the organisational elections are conducted.

The procedural requirements of party polls are such that the party will have to wait till the end of the year before elections can be conducted. The choice of Motilal Vora, Manmohan Singh, Mallikarjun Kharge and Sushil Kumar Shinde as Rahul Gandhi’s successor sounds good on grounds of their acceptability within the Congress parivar and ‘thanda kar ke khao’ approach of ensuring consensus. But age is certainly not on their side.

Traveling, sitting through long hours and mobility is an issue with 90-year-old, otherwise agile and efficient Vora. Shinde holds the distinction of occupying all rooms at 24, Akbar Road as AICC general secretary and having looked after 29 states at various stages of his career. But during the recent assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh, as general secretary in charge of the hill state, Shinde was not happy climbing up steeply in Shimla. Often, he would want Himachal Congress leaders to meet him in New Delhi’s Himachal Bhavan at Mandi House roundabout.

In Kharge’s case, his inability to communicate fluently in Hindi is an issue worth weighing in. Manmohan Singh has largely remained an outsider in intra party matters though he has been around since 1991. The genial economist is known to lack patience in dealing with crafty Congress leaders at all levels of the party hierarchy.

One may recall how Sitaram Kesri had remained a mute spectator throughout the 1998 general elections. Kesri was AICC chief but virtually none of the 450-plus Lok Sabha Congress candidates were interested in inviting him as a campaigner. Kesri finally headed for Jalandhar where former chief minister Beant Singh’s wife was in the fray. Unfortunately, it was a smaller, non-pressure aircraft that was requisitioned. As the plane was flying over Ambala, Kesri had a panic attack and told Ghulam Nabi Azad to force return to the base. The figure of 134 seats in the 1998 Lok Sabha may appear lot more respectable but Congressmen ran out of patience and Kesri was toppled in March 1998.

There are other seemingly small but practical issues that need to be taken into account. The Congress president is expected to have accommodation in Lutyen’s Delhi, not as a status statement but professional requirement as lot of visitors and appointments have to be dealt with at the residence. A penthouse rental apartment in south Delhi will not suffice as Congress president needs some secretarial chambers, lawn and open spaces to fulfil many engagements. It is also unthinkable that the Narendra Modi government will break norms to look after Congress chief’s housing need. In a nutshell, will the Congress be forced to restrict its choice of new chief from among its current set of MPs?

(Rasheed Kidwai is a visiting Fellow with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF). Views are personal)