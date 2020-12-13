An Intellectual Biography of India's New Agri Reforms

The debate around the economics and administration of farm laws stands frozen by politics. It is, therefore, time for politicians, administrators, economists, policymakers and other concerned citizens to examine the evolution of these laws. The three laws that have been enacted by Parliament attempt to take farmers towards harvesting economic gains; they have thus far been held back by outdated laws, manipulated markets and vested interests-driven corruption. This is aside from macro-factors, such as India moving away from food shortages into an era of surpluses.

As yesterday’s proponents of these reform ideas become today’s opponents of its laws, noise has become the currency of discourse. Confusion mars the economics of farm laws, misinformation drives its politics, bandh and siege have become its instruments of engagement. Worse, false narratives are being created across multiple platforms. Institutions that were not part of the debate — and aren’t — are being picked up, cooked and served as facts in a post-truth world. Any researcher, analyst or journalist studying the laws and the sector for clarity is negotiating misinformation traps. That the three laws are part of agricultural reforms that have taken more than two decades to fructify is bad enough. Worse, lost in the din is the farmer on whose behalf these reforms have been legislated, and protests organised.

This page is for those who wish to engage with the ongoing debate around agricultural laws. It aims to capture debates that have happened at the highest levels of India’s farm sector — politicians, administrators, economists, activists, writers and experts — for those wanting to get a clearer picture. It will help readers and thinkers place their ideological stances in perspective, get a more rounded analysis from the highest echelons of India’s policymaking, across time. It goes beyond politics and ideologies and enables politicians and ideologues to contextualise their stances and ideas. It also shows a policy mirror to them. In other words, this is a brief history of farm politics and agricultural economics, within the context of the current controversy around the recently enacted three laws.

In the process of collating, reading and excepting reports drafted by Parliamentary Standing Committees, expert committees, and task forces, this page can be seen as an intellectual biography of the three farm laws in particular, and the problems of India’s agriculture in general. The reports below have been arranged chronologically, with a link at the end for those who want to delve deeper and understand the nuances of the three laws better. All ideas-reports are linked with one another, but each is adding its own weight and carrying the debate further. Even after the ongoing controversy ends, this list of intellectual material will help scholars understand and negotiate the landscape of India’s agriculture better.

The chronology of, and the clarity on, these laws begins here.

19 DECEMBER 2000: EXPERT COMMITTEE SET UP BY THE MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE, DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND COOPERATION ON “STRENGTHENING AND DEVELOPING OF AGRICULTURAL MARKETING” UNDER THE CHAIRMANSHIP OF SHANKERLAL GURU

he idea behind this Committee was to call for ideas to promote agricultural growth and benefits from exports and to ensure that a greater share of the ultimate price of the agricultural produce goes to farmers. Within this, agricultural marketing became an important component. This included the development of infrastructure for agricultural marketing, establishing sound linkages between production and marketing, development of market intelligence for the benefit of farmers and consumers, promotion of direct marketing, application of information technology in marketing and encouraging public, private and cooperative sectors to make investments for the development of agricultural marketing.

29 JUNE 2001: SHANKERLAL GURU COMMITTEE SUBMITS REPORT

Some conclusions:

• The Guru Committee made several recommendations, one of which included remodelling the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees (APMCs).

• Being “corporate bodies” established under State legislations, APMCs are either elected or nominated by the government.

• Although, technically the farmer is free to sell his produce in any mandi he likes, practically he has no liberty to sell his produce in his village or to the retail chain, processor, bulk buyer directly.

• He has to take his produce to a regulated market where the sales and deliveries are effected. This has hampered development of retail supply chains and direct supply to the processing, consuming factories or other bulk purchasers.

• As far as warehousing goes, godowns should be declared as deemed warehouses and no APMC market fee, sales tax, purchase tax, or octroi should be leviable on the goods stored. Similarly, provisions of Essential Commodity Act, Labour Act, Mathadi Act, Shop Establishment Act, or Industrial Disputes Act should not be applicable to these warehouses.