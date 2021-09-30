In the 1970s, the National Defence Academy (NDA) journal carried a very interesting set of cartoons which were then considered hilarious with the title “If NDA was Co-Ed” not realizing that these cartoons would become a reality in the year 2022. The Supreme Court of India has recently ruled that women be allowed to apply for the NDA entrance examination immediately, thus exhibiting the urgency to break the glass ceiling of another male bastion.

Women have been serving in the armed forces as medical officers since 1958 and as nurses since 1888. During the Second World War, 350 nurses of the British Indian Army died or were missing in action thus making supreme sacrifice for the nation. Women officers were inducted into the Indian armed forces in streams other than medical in 1992 and induction of first batch of women soldiers in the Military Police happened in 2021. Looking at the freedom movement, Rani of Jhansi Regiment of Netaji’s Indian National Army (INA) was an all-women combat unit, which was raised in 1943.

It is evident that historically, women have played a stellar role in all spheres of nation building, including in the military. It can be construed that for decades after Independence, the government did not pay adequate attention to expand the role of women. Recent comments of the Chief Justice of India about inadequate representation of women in judiciary has also drawn attention to the need for equality in participation of all genders in every sphere of nation building.

‘Workplace’ in Armed Forces

One issue that merits discussion is whether or not the armed forces are prepared to handle such transformational changes at workplace with induction of more women in diverse roles. Recent allegation of rape by an Indian Air Force woman officer against her colleague has again drawn attention to this extremely sensitive issue. Armed forces have proper SOPs, procedures and chain of command to address grievances from any junior, irrespective of the gender. The Air Force hierarchy would surely be looking into the issue of the woman officer’s complaint not being addressed to her satisfaction within the organisation; however, in a vibrant democracy like ours, every citizen has the right to explore alternate means of redressal, which the woman officer utilised by complaining to the police.

It would be prudent not to comment on specifics of this case because the law will take its own course which is extremely expeditious in the armed forces. Such incidents are an aberration in an otherwise well-disciplined force. Since such unfortunate incidents are outcome of individual misconduct, it may not be fair to blame the entire service provided they take prompt action against the wrong doer/s.

As a tradition, armed forces carry the reputation of being extremely courteous to women socially as well at the workplace even if they are not in uniform. Post induction of women officers, military leadership has displayed the will to integrate women in the existing security set-up through several initiatives despite professional constraints. The definition of ‘workplace’ has a much wider connotation in the armed forces due to nature of military commitments and work environment. It is easier for a non-military organisation or corporate sector to provide an environment conducive for women to work because of static and predictable nature of work compared to armed forces units where deployment could be at no notice, in isolated places, without adequate hygiene/sanitation infrastructure, round the clock and in the company of all male soldiers.

It must be remembered that personnel of the armed forces are drawn from existing Indian society which is diverse. While the military as an organisation is extremely sensitive, yet there is a need to continuously address issues related to gender and educate all ranks of what is expected of them in a fast-evolving environment. It has been observed that over the years there is a perceptible change in the attitude of male officers and men towards women officers, which is a step in the right direction.

How to Ensure Conducive Environment

To look at the way forward, first, there is a need to accept the fact that integrating women in traditionally male-dominated armed forces needs continuous attention and demands immense effort. Second, there are adequate provisions in the criminal and military law to deal sternly with incidents of sexual harassment, hence there is no need for new laws in this regard. Moreover, armed forces are equipped to dispense justice faster than the judicial system of the country. Third, aim is prevention more than redressal for which the organisations cannot have an ‘all is well’ attitude. There must be continuous dialogue to make armed forces environment conducive to work for both genders.

All ranks must put energy to make this change a success and take pride in doing so. Fourth, SOPs and procedures must be continuously updated so that they facilitate smooth functioning for both genders. Fifth, laid-down policies and SOPs must be strictly implemented and violators brought to book, sending the right message to the environment.

Armed forces have been proactive in inducting women in maximum streams, including as fighter pilots, despite being a male bastion since ages. Indian armed forces have ethos and traditions which make them the most disciplined force who are highly respected by the citizens of this country. Armed forces possess the versatility to adapt to change much faster than any other organisation. Exemplary conduct of all ranks especially with respect to women is an absolute necessity to live up to the expectations of the nation.

The author was head of Army Service Corps. He is a distinguished fellow at United Service Institution of India and a motivation and leadership speaker. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

