As Delhi Chokes, Time to Avoid Blame-Game & Spell Out Sustainable Solution to Stubble Burning

With the start of smog-soaked winters, farmers — who have no means to dispose of paddy straw in the narrow gap for sowing wheat after the paddy harvest — are being blamed again. Farm fires and crackers combined to worsen the national capital’s air quality from bad to ‘severe’ category, with Air Quality Index (AQI) over 400 in the days after Diwali. A major share of the blame was put on stubble burning.

It is a national problem but the hype over stubble burning gets louder in the context of Punjab farmers, who are the culprits in the eyes of policymakers. The perception is that they simply do not care, even though farmers and their families are the first victims of stubble-burning pollution. Obduracy and a mental block are seen as the key roadblocks. There is a need for better, intelligent solutions, not a blame game that is of no help in confronting an existential issue. There is a serious lapse on the part of policymakers in addressing a problem practically.

Since we live in a globalised world, we must attempt to seek global solutions to our local problem of paddy straw burning. India could have learned from the international experience — where similar bans imposed by China, the Philippines and Egypt failed to persuade rice farmers. Against this backdrop, paddy cultivators are less likely to respond to government-only initiatives due to the high levels of animosity.

The problem of crop residue burning can’t be solved by technical or legal interventions alone. Emphasis should be not only on preventing rice stubble burning but to minimise the costs for farmers who opt for alternative methods of paddy straw disposal and supplementing the farmers’ source of income. The Egyptian government offered an incentive to traders to buy the straw from farmers — the suggestions include using it for animal feed, ploughing back into the field as a natural fertilizer, generation of bio-energy — and using the paddy straw as a substrate for mushroom cultivation.

Though there is a ban on burning stubble after paddy harvesting, the violation is widespread, with Punjab recording more than 16,000 farm fires. It is the same story in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The solutions mooted so far do not seem to be working at all. The subsidy scheme for employing a stubble residual machine has had limited success. The cost doesn’t add up for a vast majority of small, marginal and medium farmers. In 2015, the National Green Tribunal (NGT), an environmental court, banned stubble burning. Punjab authorities fine farmers if they defy the ban but such coercive methods have proved to be of little help. Monetary penalties have also failed to act as a deterrent. Action in terms of FIRs against erring farmers in today’s time is not a wise solution.

Farmers want to fill the gap for timely sowing of wheat after the paddy harvest, which is too narrow. In Punjab and Haryana, the paddy crop is usually harvested between the first and last weeks of October. Farmers then sow the wheat crop from the first week of November. The menace of rice straw was exacerbated by the shortage of labour and lack of time. When paddy is harvested by a combined harvester and thresher, the machine leaves behind a significant length of stubble on the field. This prevents other machines from sowing wheat seeds. A window of only 10-15 days between the paddy-harvesting season and the wheat-sowing time forced farmers to burn the stubble to quickly eliminate it.

The Supreme Court asked the Punjab and Haryana governments to provide Rs 100 per quintal to small farmers to manage the stubble, which was not found feasible as well because the average productivity of paddy is 25 quintals per acre in Punjab. Given the frustratingly tardy progress in the mission to curb stubble burning, a viable commercial model is being seen as a solution that could eventually bring a perceptible change in the atmosphere and people’s attitudes as well. Some private firms have taken the lead in Punjab in buying stubble from farmers to produce gas and other by-products in biogas plants. These ventures need encouragement from the government.

The Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) has claimed success with the use of a bio-decomposer spray named ‘PUSA’ that decomposes most of the stubble into manure in a month. But in Punjab, where the gap for sowing wheat after the paddy harvest is too narrow, the trial use of bio-decomposers has not seen favourable results yet.

THE WAY AHEAD

– Farmers have a tough time unlearning the age-old practice of stubble burning. Alternatives to stubble burning are not popular because they impose additional operational expenses, often from the farmer’s pocket. The cost of stubble management is Rs 6,000-7,000 per acre but the Centre and state incentives are also on hold. However, being a passive onlooker is not going to be a solution. There is a pressing need to facilitate farmers with free reaper binders and paddy straw choppers on their farm gates.

-The state government may arrange to procure the stubble, along with paddy grain, by hiring balers to work for free for the farmers to facilitate them with ready-to-plough farms for wheat sowing after paddy harvesting. The stubbles can then be sold to biomass-based power plants, paper mills and cardboard factories.

-In the longer term, another way to reduce stubble burning is to replace long-duration paddy varieties with shorter-duration varieties like PUSA Basmati-1509 and PR-126, which can be harvested in the third week of September itself. This will widen the window between the end of the paddy harvesting and the wheat sowing, allowing enough time for the paddy stubble to decompose and eliminate the need for stubble burning.

-If farmers are provided with requisite assistance and paraphernalia, they will refrain from burning stubble. We all know that stubble retention has many benefits, but requires a systemic approach to manage disease, pest and weed pressure. A slew of techniques and technologies can be used, which should be cheap and easy to use. Farmers need to be told how they are ruining their farms by damaging nutrients in the soil, which are so vital for healthy and nutritious food.

