Backed by Liberals, Islamists Got Away With Leicester Violence and Will Come Back for More

A mob attacks a Hindu temple and sets fire to a religious flag. A day or so later, an elderly Hindu man arrives at the local mosque for supposed inter-faith dialogue. There on the steps of the mosque, tightly flanked by stone faced Muslim community leaders on all sides, he reads out a prepared statement for the media. Both communities are united, he says. There is nothing to see in Leicester. There is only “peace.”

Over the next few days, there is nothing to see in Birmingham either, where a mob has surrounded a Hindu temple. And nothing to see in Wembley, where another temple has been surrounded. Everywhere, a Hindu comes out and makes a statement on camera, flanked by Muslim leaders who stand with their arms crossed and say nothing. There is peace.

The attacks on Hindus began a while ago. And by that, I mean one thousand years ago, continuing up to the present day. Across the entire swathe of northern India, no major temple has been left standing. Until now, historians and the media would always try to cover up what happened. But not any more. Now the media takes the lead, proactively directing the hatred against Hindus, blaming the Hindus for everything. Why did the violence in Leicester happen? A journalist who writes in one of India’s most ironically named national newspapers (and a host of foreign outlets) explained that it was because the Hindus had entered a “Muslim area.” This was apparently in violation of global apartheid laws against Hindus. And so the Hindus deserved whatever they got.

In fact, what stood out in Leicester was how the media was effectively watching the backs of the rioters. The Guardian, for instance, had its reporter on the ground, managing the narrative constantly. They found a Hindu man wearing a helmet, so he must be a terrorist. Yes, there were alleged reports of an alleged video showing an alleged Hindu flag being allegedly burned, but did you know about the local Muslims who stood guard outside the Hindu temple? All around there were Muslims carrying out acts of kindness, one who escorted a woman wearing sindoor to safety. Safety from who? Don’t ask. Read about the peaceful protests by groups of young Muslim men. Now people always suspect that large groups of young men are up to no good, and so they made sure to add that it was a peaceful group of young Muslims. And then there were the racist dog whistles, about the white English woman sobbing as she cleaned up the blood spattered on her window due to riots instigated by the brown skinned Hindus.

Rioters trained in ‘woke’ language, and the Hindutva bogey

If there is something we can generally agree upon, it is that street rioters are usually not educated nor thoughtful people. What surprised me most about the Leicester riots is how the instigators of the mob spoke an almost academic language. Some of them were known ISIS supporters. Some were actual operatives believed to have worked on the ground for ISIS in Syria. But they chose their words carefully. Don’t say “Hindus”. Just say “Hindutva” instead. Your supporters will get the message, and your allies in media and academia will be able to give cover fire to you.

This is exactly what happened during the anti-CAA riots in India. How do you justify open calls for genocide? Just be careful enough to say that you want to dig the grave of “Hindutva.” You can blame “Hindutva” for almost anything. What was behind the 6 January riots at Capitol Hill? There was an Indian flag among those who had gathered, and so it must have been “Hindutva”. The individual in question turned out to be a religious Christian, but so what? On major US television networks such as MSNBC, anchors like Mehdi Hasan explain that Anders Brevik, the white supremacist who executed over 50 children in Norway in the summer of 2011, was motivated by “Hindutva.” Incidentally, you can find an old video of Mehdi Hasan circulating on the internet, where he describes all non-believers as “animals.” He has learned to disguise his hatred now, by saying “Hindutva” instead of “non-believer” or “kuffar”.

Who taught them this trick? It was their collaborators in the so called civil society in India. Any form of Hindu political assertion is stigmatized as a kind of Nazism. Eminent public intellectuals in India have written columns accusing Hindutva of seeking “global cultural dominance,” and dismissing the violence in Leicester as a mere backlash to the “ideology of hate”. Hindus form a tiny minority in most countries of the world. How could anyone possibly believe that they are seeking global dominance?

But hatred does not work like that. The Jews were demonized just like this. Though a tiny minority, they were accused of conspiring to take over the world. In Pakistan, there is fear psychosis about the ways of the “cunning Hindu baniya”, a caricature created to resemble the spectre of the “Jewish money lender.” In India and the rest of the world, this caricature is replaced by the shadow of “Hindutva”. Anyone remember the Dismantling Global Hindutva conference held last year on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks? Their aim was to give the world a new enemy. Among the frank confessions at the conference was the statement that Hinduism is indeed inseparable from Hindutva. Among the most paranoid theories born at the conference was that of “radical inclusivity.” The thinkers noted with alarm that Hindutva does not appear to discriminate against women, nor homosexuals, nor members of the trans community. In other words, the Hindus may appear harmless, but it must be a cover for something really sinister.

For instance, why would Hindus make up such a tiny minority in jails in the US or the UK, much lower than their percentage in the general population? Why can’t they be like certain other religious communities, which are far over-represented in prisons in the UK? According to the thinkers, the question is not what others can learn from the peaceful and successful Hindu community worldwide. The real question is who is behind the conspiracy to keep Hindus out of jail? Is it the global secret Hindutva network?

Liberal ecosystem is bigger than we might realise

“A giant f***ing statue of a right wing bigot.” These were the words in which Telesur English described the State of Unity in 2018. They went on to describe how Sardar Patel was a despot who invaded and occupied Muslim kingdoms such as Hyderabad. Sardar Patel was a “right wing bigot?” And would you dare to use the F-word for Sardar Patel?

Now most Indians may have never heard of Telesur, and that is exactly the point. It is a massive network, often called the “Latin American CNN,” owned jointly by five governments, with a viewership base of 500 million people! The liberals are already on Telesur, poisoning the minds of people of South America against the Hindus of India. There is no Hindu community over there, and hardly any Indian watches Telesur. So there is no backlash, nobody to provide a counter-narrative. The liberals are scoring on a field that is wide open and empty. In 15 years, when India’s business interests stretch to every corner of the globe, Hindus will become aware of what has been done to their reputation in South America. We will be at a significant disadvantage by then. The liberals think ten steps ahead.

We in India talk a lot about the BBC, The New York Times, The Economist, The Guardian, and so on. In reality, these are just a handful of outlets catering only to the English speaking world. They may dismiss us as haters and trolls, but they know that we are out there, keeping an eye on them. And this is bound to make them more careful in their coverage. Beyond this handful of outlets, there is an entire universe of France24, Deutsche Welle, TRT world and more. Watch any one of these and they will make the BBC look pro-Hindu. And remember we have no idea what newspapers in languages such as French or Spanish are saying about us.

The cauldron of Nazism, Communism and Islamism

Much of the academic case against Hindutva is based on smearing it as a form of Nazism or Fascism. How ironic! A supremacist ideology born in the cradle of Abrahamic religions and somehow the real villains turn out to be the last remaining ‘pagan’ civilisation on earth.

In reality, the story begins around 1915 with the Caliphate of Turkey, which carried out a genocide of 1 million Armenians during World War I. After the war, the Caliphate fell, to be replaced by the Turkish nationalist regime of Mustafa Kemal. Among those inspired by Kemal’s project of an ethno-nationalist state based on genocide was the young Adolf Hitler.

At the same time, another evil is rising in Italy, under Benito Mussolini and his Fascist Party. By 1929, he had signed the Lateran treaty, ceding control over Vatican City to the Pope, winning goodwill from the Church in return. It is an essential step towards cementing his control over the devoutly religious country, which is just as suspicious of Jews. As the anti-Semitic Nazi juggernaut rolls through Europe, it wins many friends in the Arab world. The Muslim brotherhood organisation formed in Egypt transforms itself into a pro-Nazi outfit. The Grand Mufti of Jerusalem travels to meet Hitler in 1941, and promises to recruit Bosnian Muslims to serve in the Waffen SS. Recently declassified Vatican archives show that the Church was aware of Nazi atrocities, but told the Vatican newspaper to remain silent, in order to preserve good relations with Mussolini.

After the war, the Nazi regime in Germany is destroyed. But a number of Nazi criminals manage to escape Europe, some to places like Argentina with the help of the church, and others to the Arab world.

Especially in the Arab world, the pro-Nazi sentiments slowly began to be incorporated into a curious framework of Islamism as well as secular leftism. From Nasser who denied the holocaust to Anwar Sadat who had been a Nazi collaborator during WWII, Egypt had two successive presidents from a pro-Nazi background. At the same time, left wing extremists all over the world began to make the Palestinian cause their own. The infamous hijacking of multiple airliners at Dawson’s field in Jordan in 1970, was carried out by the Marxist-Leninist organisation Popular Front for Liberation of Palestine, which was part of Yasser Arafat’s Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO). Did I mention that Hitler began WWII by concluding a treaty with Stalin to carve up Europe between Nazis and Communists?

Such is the cauldron of Nazism, Islamism and Communism. But ask Indian liberals, and the Indian left, and they will tell you that “Hindutva” should be connected to the Nazis!

Hindu leaders should not repeat the mistakes of Judenrat

When facing oppression, one is confronted with very difficult, even impossible choices. In her 1963 book on the trial of Eichmann in Jerusalem, Hannah Arendt brings up the controversial question of the Jewish Councils (or Judenrat) in Nazi occupied Europe. She argued that perhaps more Jews could have saved themselves if they had not listened to the local Jewish councils that the Nazis used to maintain “order”.

In view of Arendt’s hypothesis, one has to wonder. Are Hindu community leaders around the world, who issue on camera statements of “harmony” in obvious hostage like situations, making a mistake? Again, these people are facing a very difficult choice. Should they diffuse each local crisis as it pops up and hope for the best in the long term? But when facing genocidal hatred, buying time probably doesn’t work. It is likely to make things worse in the future.

The liberal and Islamist ecosystem got away with what happened in Leicester. They got away with the violence. They got away with blaming it on Hindus. They will come back for more. They will repeat this on an even larger scale. Would it not make sense to speak out now?

No real friends, plenty of implacable foes

Let me adapt the words of Robert Forczyk from Case White: The Invasion of Poland, 1939, to the Indian context. If history reveals any immutable truths, it is that India has no real friends, but plenty of implacable foes. Throughout its tortured history, India has been invaded and ransacked by some of the greatest armies ever raised…

Words that would ring true for any Indian Hindu. But we have our own powerful nation state today. And the voice of the Indian Hindu shall be heard. What is really behind the recent increase in global Hinduphobia? They are not used to seeing Hindus as equal to other groups of people. They expect the Hindu to be submissive, to minimize their own existence and identity. Not any more.

Abhishek Banerjee is an author and columnist. He tweets @AbhishBanerj. Views expressed are personal.

