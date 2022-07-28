BSY Can Rock Bommai Govt as CM's Soft Approach to Communal Flare-ups in Karnataka Boomerangs on BJP

The brutal killing of a young Bharatiya Janata Party activist in Dakshina Kannada district, which forced the cancellation of the first anniversary celebrations of the Basavaraj Bommai government in Karnataka, is perhaps a grim reminder that the chief minister’s “soft approach” to communal flare-ups may have started to boomerang on him and the BJP.

In sharp contrast to his predecessor BS Yediyurappa, who kept a tight leash on extremist right-wing organisations, the year-old Bommai administration has seen a steep escalation in communal tensions between Hindus and Muslims for a variety of reasons and the CM has been guilty of maintaining a studied silence instead of taking decisive action.

The killing of BJP worker Praveen Kumar Nettaru has come just five months after another Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was hacked to death in Shivamogga on February 20. Harsha had been at the forefront of Hindutva activities and questioned the illegal transportation of cows. He had also commented on the hijab issue on social media.

There has been a public outcry ever since photographs and videos appeared a few days ago purportedly showing the accused in the Harsha murder case enjoying special treatment at Parapana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru. They are seen talking over their mobile phones and making video calls to their wives and family members.

Incompetent state home minister

Home minister Araga Jnanendra, who has been under fire as his incompetency has been exposed on several occasions, embarrassed the Bommai government further when he allegedly shouted at Harsha’s sister Ashwini while she was in the BJP office to meet him and seek justice. A video of Ashwini’s meeting with the minister shows her asking him how she could expect the perpetrators of the crime to be punished when the jailers were “pampering” them. Jnanendra is heard saying he had transferred the jailers concerned and “there is a limit to what the government can do”.

This kind of a lackadaisical approach of the BJP government perhaps fuelled the anger among the party workers as they gheraoed state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and ministers Sunil Kumar and Angara Sullia when they went to Sullia town to pay last respects to Praveen’s body. There has been a spate of resignations by BJP youth morcha office-bearers from across the state to show their anger at their own government’s mishandling of the situation.

Ever since the hijab row hit the headlines last December, there have been a series of controversies like the call for a ban on halal meat, the Muslim traders doing business at temple fairs, and the use of loudspeakers at religious places. In each of the cases, chief minister Bommai was slow to react or appeared reluctant to quickly rein in rabid elements that indulged in raising the communal temperature. The controversial anti-conversion legislation, which has been passed by the assembly but awaits a nod from the council, is another red-herring for the minority communities.

The Bommai government has also faced the taint of corruption as the allegation made by the state contractors’ association that no government work gets done without “40% commission” forced even the Prime Minister’s Office to depute some senior officials to Karnataka to conduct an inquiry. Senior leader KS Eshwarappa’s resignation over the death of a contractor who alleged harassment by the minister’s staff demanding commission has been another blot on the government.

Delayed expansion

In the midst of all this, there is a lot of resentment inside the BJP as Bommai has been unable to expand his cabinet, though there are five clear vacancies. He has had umpteen meetings with party president JP Nadda and union home minister Amit Shah, both in Delhi and Bengaluru, hinting at a cabinet reshuffle or expansion but failing to deliver each time.

There are over three dozen legislators who are considered aspirants, but there are some influential MLAs like Ramesh Jarkiholi, CP Yogeshwar, Arvind Bellad, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Raju Gowda, and Haladi Srinivasa Shetty among others whose induction will perhaps be vital for the BJP to do well in the coming assembly elections. Ramesh Jarkiholi, who played a crucial role in arranging defections from the Congress for the BJP to regain power in 2019, has been waiting patiently to return to the cabinet after getting a clean chit in the “sex scandal” he was mired in.

There is also former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, who stepped down from his post at the request of the party high command, eagerly looking forward to a proper “political arrangement” for his second son, BY Vijayendra. Yediyurappa would have been deeply “hurt” when the party refused to give entry to Vijayendra to the legislative council while vacancies were being filled a couple of months ago, but he is still hoping that “justice” would be done to his family keeping in mind his enormous contribution to the party.

Yediyurappa makes his move

Yediyurappa’s casual announcement last week that he will be vacating the Shikaripura constituency, which he has represented eight times, to Vijayendra in the 2023 polls was not without significance. There was no immediate reaction from the party’s top leadership, but it was Yediyurappa’s way of sending a clear message to the party that he would go to any extent to nurture his son’s political ambition.

BJP’s high command perhaps hoped that Bommai would gradually grow into Yediyurappa’s shoes and would be able to supplement Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s undoubted ability to garner votes. That appeared to be the hope when Yediyurappa was sidelined. But Bommai’s performance as chief minister has left a lot to be desired and with just nine months to go for elections, the BJP cannot expect to do well without active campaigning by Yediyurappa. The party though, perhaps, is not yet ready to accept this ground reality.

With Vijayendra not being accommodated in the legislative council, it may not be feasible to make him a minister as of now. The party will have to find other means to convey to Yediyurappa that it will not ignore his “family interest” and will actively involve him in the election campaign.

But, if the signals from the party are otherwise, Yediyurappa is capable of breaking free from the BJP and charting his own course. He had done so before the 2013 assembly polls and, despite being nine years older, and going on to 79, he may have sufficient fire in his belly to do so again.

If such a situation arises, Yediyurappa will choose his timing and his “friends” to fight the elections. After all, he was instrumental in getting 17 Congress and JD(S) MLAs to resign from their respective parties and getting a majority of them re-elected on the BJP symbol through his powerful personality.

As the elections near, Yediyurappa can be banked upon to revive the Karnataka Janata Paksha or float a new party and have several influential leaders queuing up to join hands with him. This time, he may not want to contest all 224 seats and may keep the option of having an alliance with a like-minded party or persons who may later join him.

Indications are that, from now on, Karnataka’s politics may revolve around Yediyurappa’s moves!

Ramakrishna Upadhya is a senior journalist. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

