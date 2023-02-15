Vivek was a healthy six-year-old boy who loved the outdoors. He performed very well at school and had many dear friends. A few weeks before his 7th birthday, Vivek’s parents noticed that he was feeling more tired than usual. He looked pale and unlike himself. Like any parent, Vivek’s parents took him to a local paediatrician to get him checked. They expected that he probably had a viral fever like several kids in his class and thought no further.

A few days later, they received a call from their paediatrician asking them to come to the clinic. This, they thought, was unusual. Little did they know that Vivek was unwell, and it was more than just the flu. When they met the paediatrician, she told them that Vivek’s bloodwork had come back, and it wasn’t normal. She suspected that he had leukaemia and insisted that the parents take him to a specialist care centre immediately.

Vivek’s parents were shocked and worried. Cancer! Their young child of only 6 had cancer! They couldn’t believe what they heard. Nevertheless, they immediately found a paediatric oncologist and had all the work-ups done. The tests were conclusive and Vivek was diagnosed with Acute Lymphocytic Leukaemia (ALL). They felt as though their world had just been turned upside down.

The paediatric oncologist that treated Vivek was a warm and charismatic doctor. He assured the parents that with the right treatment, Vivek would be fine in a few months. Vivek and his parents took it in their stride and after a few months of chemotherapy and close follow-ups, Vivek is now back at school and doing all that he loves!

Childhood cancer isn’t as rare as we think. The World Health Organisation (WHO), in 2021, estimated that 4,00,000 children and adolescents of 0-19 years of age develop cancer worldwide, every year. The most common types of childhood cancers include brain cancer, leukaemia, lymphoma, and solid tumors, such as Wilms and Neuroblastoma. Childhood cancers do not depend on race, ethnicity, religion, social status, or geographical location. They most often occur randomly and are not caused by environmental or lifestyle factors.

The key to ensuring children are cured of childhood cancers lies in early detection and diagnosis. Childhood cancers are now achieving almost 80 percent cure rates with advances in medicine and treatment options. The cure rates in the West are estimated to be around 80 percent while in developing countries such as India, this number is between 40-50 percent. The staggering difference is due to several factors including poor education and awareness around the disease, delays in diagnosis and therefore treatment, financial burden of the disease and several misconceptions about childhood cancers.

Despite these findings, it is crucial to understand that the prognosis for childhood cancers remains favourable. Children, if detected, diagnosed correctly and treated appropriately, can be cured of childhood cancers. Children who have beaten cancer also grow up to be productive members of the community just like any of their peers.

It’s important to have your child checked by a doctor if they have unusual signs or symptoms that do not go away, such as:

An unusual lump or swelling

Unexplained paleness and loss of energy

Easy bruising or bleeding

An ongoing pain in one area of the body

Limping

Unexplained fever or illness that doesn’t go away

Frequent headaches, often with vomiting

Sudden eye or vision changes

Sudden unexplained weight loss

Every year, 15 February is observed as International Childhood Cancer Day, with the sole aim of spreading awareness about childhood cancers with the hope of early detection and prevention. The gold ribbon signifies this unique cause. On this International Childhood Cancer Day, we salute the strength of survivors, remember our martyrs and pray for those who are currently on their journey. Childhood cancer is curable, so be bold and go gold!

The author is Vice-Chairman Oncology Collegium Narayana Group of Hospitals Director and Head, Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and BMT, Narayana Health City Bangalore. Views expressed are personal.

