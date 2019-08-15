Whilst 'unprecedented' is one word that aptly sums up the flurry of activity the just concluded parliamentary session saw, 'historical' would be the other that summarises the achievements it brought.

Indian conscience, long in slumber before the 'dare-devils' took over in 2014, limbered up to get over the inertia after some creditable firsts achieved in NaMo Edition 1. With the 2019 Lok Sabha elections done and dusted and a landslide win reaffirming the faith of the people, came Edition 2, and the nation went off the blocks.

Myths shattered, historical wrongs corrected, seemingly impossible achieved — the record breaking dream run in Parliament leaves Bharatvarsh well poised to be catapulted to the next orbit. All seemingly in spectacular synch with the progress of Chandrayaan-2, well and truly on course to the moon.

Most encouraging is the good number of such major bills passed, the very thought of introducing which, gave cold feet to erstwhile governments. A daring feat it indeed has been, egged by the confidence drawn out of the faith the people placed in the present dispensation a second time.

These are the kind of bills, whose passage through Parliament is bound to have the greatest impact on the pace of the nation's progress and positive changes for the benefit of it's citizenry.

To put things in perspective, out of a staggering 38 bills introduced in this session, an astounding 28 have been passed by both the houses. What needs to be borne in mind is the wide ranging aspects these pertain to — be it social, security, infrastructure, law and order or industry, they encompass all.

To name a few — Regulation of surrogacy, Protection of transgenders, Occupational safety, Inter state water disputes, Unlawful Activities Prevention, NIA amendment, National Medical Commission, Motor Vehicles Act amendment, Triple Talaq, Repealing of Article 370 and Geographical reorganisation of J&K.

What's been most reassuring about this phenomenal pace of work is the realisation that the present leadership is alive to the multiple challenges the nation faces. More importantly, ready to take them on with the dint of sheer hard work and sincerity of purpose. It's not been the first time though, when NaMo Inc. has taken hard decisions risking 'popularity' as was perceived through the thick lense of conventional Indian votebank politics a few years back. It has been a breakaway in every sense of the word from the old school of politicking.

Hunting in pair, the refreshingly intelligent and pleasantly tactful new brand of leadership that the Lions of Gujarat offer to the Nation has been truly formidable and coming of age. Most spectacular has been the meticulous planning and copybook coordination that the eventual implementation highlights.

The detailed study and elaborate planning with attention to the last detail that would have gone in, is evident in the flawless execution of the will. 'Political Will' or more appropriately the lack of it, had long been the bane of the nation. The intent now on most matters is crystal clear, with most heartening being the realisation that finally it is 'politicians for the nation' and not the other way round, as it used to be.

The tide clearly has turned. A hapless western neighbour stands clueless with its much heralded nuclear bogey exposed and missiles named after infamous plunderers of the yesteryears having run out of steam long before proving to be of any consequence.

The myth of the mighty Pakistan Army as ingrained into the minds of its people over the generations appears to finally be crumbling. A rogue nation, committed to bleed India has well and truly been shown it's place. On the brink of bankruptcy and having been given a befitting account of the power that the new, resurgent India wields, the terror haven is waiting to implode. Kashmir is already on a sure path to integration with the Union of India in the true sense now, is bound to eventually pull the plug on the sinister fallacies hitherto propagated, sooner than later.

As Bharatvarsh revels in the positive changes ringing-in at a pace like nowhere else on the planet, one must be mindful of the fact that it's the leadership that — decides the course, steers the execution and even takes the pounding for slip-ups if any. Leaders with courage of conviction and guts to take the onus have been rare on our revered land of plenty, particularly after the colonial masters left.

The unprecedented turn of events in the recent months culminating in the complete integration of Kashmir into the Indian Union calls for a special celebration this Independence Day. Let the Tricolor that adorns every nook and corner of the Union shine bright this time as the jewel in the Crown of India that is Kashmir.

(The writer is a veteran aviator from the IAF and ex-PRO and Spokesperson Ministry of Defence. Views expressed are personal.)

