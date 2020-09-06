Children Snatched, Women Raped: China Continues to Treat Uyghur Muslims as Slaves for its Luxury Industry

The world continues to turn a blind eye to the genocide that the Chinese government is perpetrating against Uyghur Muslims. Uyghur pleas are dismissed and discredited. Meanwhile, China’s propaganda is met with blind faith. By virtue of this faith, over three million Uyghurs are imprisoned in concentration camps.

Their religion is outlawed, organs are harvested, hair is sold, children kept away from them, their women raped, forcibly married and sterilised. Uyghurs are forced to make your Nike shoes, Zara dresses, Calvin Klein purses as slaves while forsaking their religion and ethnicity. A promise for “never again” was made. But that promise is being broken.

You hear the cries of agony from the millions facing genocide, from the children who scream out for their parents, the sobs of women who were raped, sterilised and forced to abort. Still, the most deafening is the silence from the world community, in particular from our Muslim brothers and sisters. This pain is met with justifications made on behalf of the Chinese government. The Gulf states remain indifferent to this genocide because of China’s Belt and Road initiative accompanied by short-term economic benefits. But, in the end, China will be the only one that truly benefits. It will do onto all Islamic countries what it is doing to East Turkistan; enforce atheist communist ideology and kill off Islam.

Pakistan naively sees its ties with China as “mutually beneficial”. This is folly; it is becoming China’s colony. As the Chinese language becomes required and Chinese military are seen on the streets of Pakistan, it is clear what is developing. The CCP is turning Islamic countries into their puppets, with their mouths, eyes and ears covered by China’s blood money. The people of these nations are our Muslim brothers and sisters, and their silence stabs our hearts. Their fate may be the same as ours if they do not awaken soon. While the OIC has changed its position to support China’s genocide, siding with these CCP bullies, we plead with the ummah to take up the cause of saving Uyghur lives, and concurrently protecting Islam from China’s war on religion, as is our obligation as Muslims.

This modern-day genocide isn’t just mass killings to the level of extermination; it means the obliteration of a people to extinction. It is our duty to make sure this genocide ends and it is Muslims’ duty to defend Islam. Don’t abandon your Muslim brothers and sisters.

Disclaimer:The author is the founder and executive director of Campaign for Uyghurs. Views are personal.