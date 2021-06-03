Coronavirus Chronicles: What’s in the Name of a Mutant?

The mutant B.1.617, to give the Covid variant its most neutral name, has come to carry a political load as much as a viral load. That load is hanging heavy on India in its lethal prevalence. Outside India, it’s weighing down heavily on the image of India.

It need not have been so, given the other strains and the names they came to acquire. Britain did not begin to squirm in embarrassment over the English variant of the virus as it came to be called through the winter gone. Within Britain, this came to be called the Kent variant. Kent did not begin to think badly of itself for that reason in relation to other counties.

Nobody can recall the numbers-and-letters name given by scientists to the South Africa variant, or the Brazil variant. Mutants of the virus have usually come to be named after the country in which they were first identified. No one has thought badly of the countries themselves for that reason, nor have governments there reacted touchily to such popular naming.

The Indian government has been particularly sensitive to the popular naming of B.1.617. Indian officials pushed the World Health Organisation to clarify that the WHO does not call this the “Indian variant". The UN health agency finally this week renamed two strains of this variant — B.1.617.1 as Kappa and B1.617.2 as Delta. The latter has been wreaking havoc in the UK.

The Indian government has done all it could to discourage media and social media from naming this mutant after India. Social media platforms were ordered to remove all references to the “Indian variant".

Indian government officials had spoken commonly of the UK variant, the Brazil variant, and of the South Africa variant. And yet there is more than inconvenient inconsistency here. The naming of the variant as “Indian", at least in Britain currently, is coupled with political and even racial prejudices that did not mark the naming of other mutants after the countries in which they were discovered.

Prejudices

At the heart of these perceptions lies the fear that the complete lifting of lockdown beyond the scheduled date of June 21 could be delayed as a result of the spread of this variant in Britain. And so that would be India’s fault, and that of the British government in letting too many Indians in.

The spread of the variant within India is seen by many as the fault of the Indian government. It is being projected as a particularly lethal example of a belief that India somehow cannot manage things and that this government in India particularly cannot. This has opened up another front in the usual social media divide between the lot attacking the Indian government and those defending it.

British media has come down decidedly on the first side – as have many critics of the government within India. Few can doubt that the Indian government messed up its handling of the virus tragically. But there is no doubt either that the lurid reporting on India was not matched by anything similar in tone over the thousands of needless deaths and the disastrous handling of the pandemic in other parts of the world – not least Britain.

Planeloads

The Boris Johnson government is being blamed for importing the Indian problem into Britain. Pakistan and Bangladesh were red-listed on April 9 when each was reporting just a few thousand daily cases. India was not, despite reporting well above 100,000 a day then. India was placed on the red list only on April 23. It’s widely alleged that this was because Boris Johnson wanted to keep his own passage to India clear for a visit on April 25. He did not go; instead, tens of thousands of Indians were seen to have arrived from India, bringing their particular version of the virus with them.

Several newspapers started counting also the number of flights from India allowed after the red-listing. One counted an average of four and a half a day. These were allowed to bring in British citizens and others resident in the UK. These clearly were almost all British citizens, or Indians resident in Britain. Screaming text in several British newspapers was a long way from welcoming fellow Britons back home.

The UK government has been sending out mixed suggestions over decisions on the lifting of the lockdown on June 21. Doubts have arisen over that date, though Prime Minister Johnson has, understandably, said that any delay to the lockdown is by no means inevitable. But any delay to the lockdown as a result of the variant from India could unleash hostility towards India and Indians that may far exceed anything seen yet.

