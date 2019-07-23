OPINION| Donald Trump is An Oddball: How India Needs to Ignore Him, Sometimes
Donald Trump's comments are born out of his naiveté when it comes to complex international problems. When naiveté meets superhero instincts, it is a dangerous cocktail.
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Image: Reuters)
US President Donald Trump’s comments that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked for mediation in Kashmir has literally set the cat among the pigeons, both on Twitter and to a lesser extent in South Block.
It took less than an hour for the Ministry of External Affairs to shut down Trump’s lie but it stopped short of calling him a liar. What Trump said was not just bombast — ill-informed bombast — it’s also a dangerous thing. His comments are born out of his naiveté when it comes to complex international problems. When naiveté meets superhero instincts, it is a dangerous cocktail.
Look at the way Trump has dived headlong into the North Korea nuclear problem or dismantled years of carefully built deal with Iran or completely upended the trade relationship with China.
He even appointed his son-in-law as a special envoy to the Middle East. Hoping Jared Kushner can solve Israel-Palestine conflict is worse than imagining that Rahul Gandhi can revive the Congress. Trump is a vain politician who thinks that all the world’s problems can be solved by his genius. The amount of damage Trump’s simplistic framing of global issues is doing to America's standing in the world will take decades to repair.
The question now is how does India deal with this? It was the right thing for the MEA spokesperson to come out and clearly expose Trump’s lie. India should stop being churlish about calling Trump out. He’s an oddball President who's going to occupy the White House for a finite period of time. India and Indo-US foreign policy should just wait him out and whenever required, drop nuance and call a spade a spade. That’s the only language Trump understands.
Also Watch
-
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
How Chandrayaan 2 Will Land On Moon's South Pole
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi Chief Minister, Passes Away At 81
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
How NASA Astronauts Were Treated to Hero's Welcome on Return to Earth
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fan Shares Akshay Kumar’s Picture from 1997, His Response is Winning the Internet
- These Shirtless Pics of Nick Jonas Has Fans Gushing Over His 'Dad Bod'
- Disappointing Not to be Picked in India Squad: Shubman Gill
- Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
- Jio Effect: Vodafone Introduces Rs 205 and Rs 225 Prepaid Recharge Plans - Here Are The Details