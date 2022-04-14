Exploitation of Class and Public Money: JNU is Becoming a Failure of an Institution

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is a public central university established in 1969 by an act of parliament and was named after Jawaharlal Nehru, the first PM of India. During the discussion for forming the JNU, Bhushan Gupta, the MP echoed in the parliament that JNU should inculcate ‘scientific-socialism’ and ensure noble ideas in mind and provide accessibility to students from weaker sections of society. This was a university that was meant to be the Harvard of the Third World and a model institution for social sciences and research.

As per the profile of the JNU, the aims of the university are the very Nehruvian objectives embedded in the founding of the University – national integration, social justice, secularism, a democratic way of life, international understanding and a scientific approach to the problems of society. These had built into them constant and energetic endeavour to renew knowledge through self-questioning.

JNU is meant as a premier institute of India where the Central Government has been doling out subsidies in the form of grants lavishly since the inception of the university. Now, lets us have a cursory look at the stats with respect to facilities and financials in JNU.

52 long years have passed since the inception of JNU in 1969. It is the time to audit for introspection. Now lets us look at how far this institution has lived up to the ideals for which it was established.

One of the ideals for starting JNU was that it should come up as a Harvard of the Third World. Despite having the best facilities, infrastructure, faculties and teacher-student ratio, JNU as an institution is nowhere in the world to be reckoned with. Far from being an institution of acclaim, it has not come up even near to the ideals of the founders. As per the 2019-2020 Center for World University Rankings (CWUR), JNU has a world rank of 974 with a research performance rank of 1196. As per the QS World University Rankings 2021, JNU could not find a place in any of the top 1,000 spots of global rankings last year. Even the quality of research is far poorer in comparison to any global standards. So much so that it ranked below many universities in South East Asia in terms of research.

