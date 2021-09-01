F(l)ight Club: Kabul Has a Lesson for India on US, UK's Tall Talk

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab’s statements in the face of a parliamentary inquiry – confessions really going by all he admitted to – offer a lesson on the ease with which many take inflated talk from Western leaders at face value. Indians particularly are rather quick to get pleased when such talk includes kind words on India.

The Kabul exit brings a forceful reality check that tall talk can collapse very quickly, and that an assumed embrace from the US and Britain can be withdrawn faster sooner than anyone might guess.

The first casualty deserves to be a belief that the US and Britain will have a grip on the situation where they know, or even know what’s going on beneath their noses where they are. Raab admitted in Parliament on Wednesday that British intelligence had suggested that “Kabul would not fall this year” despite withdrawal and that “deterioration would be incremental”. A week changed all that.

Conservative MP Bob Seely put the question plainly to Raab whether the government had been “caught on the hop” because of an “intelligence failure”. Raab admitted that, politely. “We’ve got a very professional way of approaching these things but when they’re wrong…you need to look at how you correct that.”

Transatlantic Club

The British and the Americans have an arrangement on sharing intelligence, as part of an agreement not to spy on one another. So when one is wrong, the other is likely to be wrong too, and in more or less the same way.

British leaders made a flashy show of independence from the Americans following US President Jo Biden’s decision to pull forces out by August 31. Efforts by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson together with French President Emmanuel Macron to cancel the withdrawal, and then to delay it beyond August 31 were snubbed by the US. Following that Boris Johnson said Britain would “insist” on continuing to get people out beyond August 31.

It took one bomb blast at Kabul airport to change all that. In the end, the British pulled out of Kabul airport before the Americans did – the airport was all they were left with. The French weren’t there for a start.

Boris Johnson has continued to offer verbal bravado. The G7, he said, that overlaps substantially into NATO, continues to have a great deal of leverage in Afghanistan – economic, political and diplomatic. Not many seem convinced of this, the Taliban certainly do not.

Indo-Pacific

All this is certain to have a bearing on the new US-UK positioning in the Indo-Pacific. Indian diplomats have been parading much satisfaction over this new shift in Western focus at India’s doorstep, with India well aligned with their forces. Britain’s Carrier Strike Group led by its aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth has conducted exercises in the Indian Ocean with the Indian Navy, and is due to return for a port visit later.

India has been engaged in talks in what is being called the Quad, also including the US, Australia, Japan, with a focus on the Indo-Pacific. A loose narrative around these moves suggests that India is now teamed up with the good guys, who are also the tough guys, against China in the south at any rate.

Now Kabul airport has cast a heavy shadow across the entire Indian Ocean, and on any hasty Indian assumptions there. No one has missed seeing how fast the Americans and the British can get out of a place when the going gets tough, or even uncomfortable. The grit of World War 2 now seems long gone.

It’s been one failure after another since then that those victorious allies have set out to deliver jointly or singly. The Suez canal misadventure of the British, the American disaster in Vietnam, their joint escape from Afghanistan now, after their shared disaster in Iraq.

Over Iraq the intelligence had not quite failed – it was covered up and misrepresented politically to launch a war over Weapons of Mass Destruction that were never there. That war led to hundreds of thousands of Iraqi deaths, and thousands of American deaths. That includes about 7,000 soldiers and 8,000 contractors. Britain lost 179. Their association with the Americans in Afghanistan as in Iraq has been largely symbolic. They in any case go in with the Americans and come out with them.

Their speedy exit together now suggests that they will enter any other operation warily now. And if they do, no one is sure how long they would stay before packing up and departing abruptly.​

