Framed with Indian Concepts & Thoughts, New National Education Policy Can Bring Revolution in Education System

The much awaited National Policy of Education was approved in Cabinet. It is a welcome step to translate into reality the transformation of Bharatiya Education.

As per suggestion of Bharatiya Sikshan Mandal (BSM), the name Ministry of Human Resource Development is changed into Siksha Mantralaya (Ministry of Education) which is welcome.

The Right to Education is extended up to eighteen years of age which is a boon for universalization of pre-primary education by 2025 and provide foundational literacy to all within targeted time.

With a vision, the NEP stands on four pillars which are access, affordability, equity, quality and accountability which will pave way to exercise the right to education as well to maintain quality and accountability.

A radical change has been brought to the structure of education based on cognitive development by categorizing foundational stage of three years followed by grade 1 & 2, (3-8 years), preparatory stage for three years for grade 3, 4 & 5, Middle School grades 6,7 & 8 and Secondary stage for grades 9,10,11 and 12. For the first time, Early Childhood Education is focused in the Foundational stage.

The provision of flexibility and choice of subjects in the various streams has been focused. The provision of multi-lingual studies with focus on learning classical language from the Foundation stage.

The Curriculum in School Education to integrate Indian culture and Ethos at all level, teacher recruitment to be based on TET, NTA test and Teaching demonstration will enhance the quality of education.

In Higher Education, Internationalization of Education to allow foreign universities to be set up in the country. The HECI body for standard setting, funding, accreditation and standard setting and setting up of National Research Fund which will bring a radical change in Bharat-centric research in Higher education.

The Bharatiya Sikshan Mandal is working in Bharatiya Higher Education Research works with establishment of Research for Resurgence Foundation which is already working extensively to take much needed leadership in Research works.

The Rashtriya Siksha Aayog to be instituted as Regulatory body with Hon’ble Prime Minister as Chairman of the Commission which is highly welcome. On the whole the National Educational Policy immaculately framed with Bharatiya concept and thoughts which will bring a desirable revolution to transform the Education sector.

Disclaimer:Nilima Bhagabati is a retired Gauhati University professor and the national executive member of Bharatiya Siksha Mandal. Views expressed are personal.