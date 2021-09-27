From Quad to Bilateral with Biden: Modi’s US Trip Captured in 10 Points

Narendra Modi’s Visit Takes India-US Ties Forward despite Gaps and Uncertainties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US visit was important as it was the first face-to-face delegation-level talks between the two countries. Telephone conversations cannot replace across the table engagement which is backed by elaborate home work by the bureaucracies on the gamut of ties. It also provides an occasion to build a personal rapport, something which Prime Minister Modi cherishes, writes Kanwal Sibal, former foreign secretary. READ MORE

Without Naming Pakistan, Quad Sends a Warning, Sets the Tone for AfPak Engagement

Two members of the Quad were mainly engaged militarily in Afghanistan (Australia and the United States) and two (India and Japan) were involved in development efforts. With the United States disengaged from Afghanistan, how the Quad countries will engage in the AfPak region will unfold as the situation evolves. They have begun well, writes Jayant Prasad, former Indian ambassador to Afghanistan. READ MORE

Chemistry and Collaboration: How to Read Modi-Biden Meeting in Setting India-US Agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States was significant in many ways. It was his first visit to the US in the last two years and he was to meet President Biden the first time after he was elected as the President of the United States of America. When Biden won the US presidential election, many observers commented India would come under severe pressure from the US on several issues due to the enhanced influence of liberals on the administration. Contrary to these dire predictions, Biden has been in regular touch with PM Modi. In fact, they spoke three times before they met in-person on September 24, writes Vijay Chauthaiwale, in-charge, Foreign Affairs Department, Bharatiya Janata Party. READ MORE

India Conveyed Its Concerns in US on Afghanistan, Pakistan, China With Finesse, Balance

After the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and with the ongoing threats of the COVID-19 pandemic, the regional and international environment has been tense, unfriendly, unreliable and unpredictable. Perhaps because of that Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to physically undertake the tour to the US and the UN, conscious of just how important each meeting was. For PM Modi this was a visit with probably the greatest security related concerns in mind, writes Lt Gen (retd) Ata Hasnain, former GOC of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps and Chancellor Central University of Kashmir. READ MORE

Not Just a Supplier of Low-cost Vaccines, India Must Push Quad for Deeper R&D Collaboration

The compulsions which led to the world turning to India to meet the large quantity of vaccines for low- and middle-income countries at affordable prices have found expression in the joint statement of the Quad leaders. However, it falls short of examining other areas of cooperation in biomedical and biopharmaceutical research, technology and trade, writes Dr K.V. Balasubramaniam, former MD of Indian Immunologicals Limited. READ MORE

On Vaccines, It’s Tightrope Walk for India Balancing Quad Promise and Jabs for Own Citizens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan, Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia, and President Joe Biden of the US met at the White House on September 24 to take forward the conversation that started in March 2021. The first Quad Summit had launched the ambitious Quad Vaccine Partnership to strengthen and assist countries in the Indo-Pacific with vaccination. The plan to distribute more than a billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines, however, hinges on India’s manufacturing capacity, writes Oommen C. Kurian, Senior Fellow & Head of Health Initiative at ORF. READ MORE

With Boost to Manufacturing and FDI, India is the Winner at Quad

Leaders of the US, Japan, India and Australia met together for the first time in-person at the Quad summit and agreed to cooperate on such fields as COVID-19 vaccines, supply chains, clean energy and space. India is the winner from this meeting in two ways. First, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to be treated like a “movie star” in the West and he set the calm tone for this meeting when he said Quad will be a “force for global good”. Second, India is the big winner, with Australia in second place, from the supply chain discussions, giving a major boost to India’s push for manufacturing, writes Stephen Manallack, blogger at INTO INDIA, former President Australia India Business Council (Vic). READ MORE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Big Message to US Industry—India is Open for Business

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US and his meeting with the leaders of the US industry sends a strong message that India is open for business. In the last one year or so, the government of India has ushered several reforms in the industry—it started the PLI scheme to incentivise the Made in India programme, reduced corporate tax to 25 per cent, and generally made it easier to do business in India. But the message that India is open for business needed to go out to the world, writes TV Mohandas Pai, Chairman, Aarin Capital Partners. READ MORE

With Quad 5G Plan, India Will Be at the Centre of Fostering Global Technology Innovation

The first in-person meeting of the four Quad leaders since President Joe Biden took office in the United States of America concluded last week in Washington. Expectedly, a lot of focus was on the continued efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. But the joint statement released on September 24, after President Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga met, also stressed the role of science and technology to fight the challenges of the future, especially in telecommunications, writes Aashish Chandorkar, Counsellor at the Permanent Mission of India to the World Trade Organization. READ MORE

In Quad’s Semiconductor Gambit against China, India Stands to Gain

Traditionally, the semiconductor supply chain has operated in the background, enabling everything from everyday appliances and devices to cutting-edge defence equipment. This complex and hyperglobal supply chain worked so seamlessly that its functioning got taken for granted. This perception has changed in a matter of months. First, semiconductors became a domain of confrontation between the US and China. And then, the demand shock of COVID-19 led to a severe shortage of chips in automobiles, medical devices, and other sectors. And finally, fears of a Chinese takeover of Taiwan have made countries scramble for alternatives. Little wonder then that the first in-person Quad Summit meeting on September 24 had semiconductors on its agenda, writes Pranay Kotasthane, deputy director, Takshashila Institution. READ MORE

