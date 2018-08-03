English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
OPINION | Governor Advice on Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Rapes Fades Nitish Kumar’s ‘Sushasan Babu’ Halo
His tepid response to the horrific revelation of sexual abuse at a state-funded shelter home in Muzaffarpur marks a setback to Nitish Kumar’s ‘Brand Bihar’ narrative.
File photo of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Loading...
Patna: The horrific revelation of sexual abuse at a state-funded shelter home in Muzaffarpur threatens to dent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s image as ‘Sushasan Babu’ as well as his efforts to pull Bihar out of the notorious BIMARU group of backward states.
Apart from fuelling public anger, Kumar’s silence on the abuse of more than 30 minor girls has also prompted Governor Satya Pal Malik to offer advice.
In his letter to Kumar, Chief Justice of Patna High Court and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Governor Malik suggested the formation of fast-track courts for timely disposal of sexual abuse cases. He also advised a thorough probe into the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) report, which first exposed the abuse at the shelter home.
The unusual administrative advice from the Raj Bhavan marks a setback to Kumar’s ‘Brand Bihar’ narrative months after he was conferred the first Mufti Mohammad Sayeed award for probity in public and political life. Though the intent still seems to be there, the CM’s tepid response to the sexual abuse horror seems to have erased a good chunk of the goodwill generated since he came to power in 2015.
His government was quick to claim credit for the TISS expose, saying it was the Social Welfare Department which had ordered audits of shelter homes for children. But when it came to acting on the audit, the CM took two days to recommend a CBI probe despite mounting pressure from activists and opposition leaders. Even the recommendation of CBI probe brought embarrassment as the state police chief had already denied the possibility of probe being transferred.
By appropriating credit for the TISS report, the Nitish Kumar government hoped to appear as the whistleblower like it had done in the SRIJAN scam case immediately after the CM switched over from the grand alliance with Congress and RJD to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). This time, however, the strategy seems to have boomeranged with allegations of connivance against officials.
While it’s unconventional for a Governor to offer administrative advice to the CM, it’s not new in Bihar. Governor Malik had reacted strongly to gang-rape cases in Gaya and Nalanda, asking women who feared molestation and eve-teasing to “immediately call up the Raj Bhavan”.
The Governor’s latest advice is a wake-up call for the ‘Sushasan Babu’ if he wants to enjoy the tag till 2019 Lok Sabha elections at least.
Also Watch
Apart from fuelling public anger, Kumar’s silence on the abuse of more than 30 minor girls has also prompted Governor Satya Pal Malik to offer advice.
In his letter to Kumar, Chief Justice of Patna High Court and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Governor Malik suggested the formation of fast-track courts for timely disposal of sexual abuse cases. He also advised a thorough probe into the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) report, which first exposed the abuse at the shelter home.
The unusual administrative advice from the Raj Bhavan marks a setback to Kumar’s ‘Brand Bihar’ narrative months after he was conferred the first Mufti Mohammad Sayeed award for probity in public and political life. Though the intent still seems to be there, the CM’s tepid response to the sexual abuse horror seems to have erased a good chunk of the goodwill generated since he came to power in 2015.
His government was quick to claim credit for the TISS expose, saying it was the Social Welfare Department which had ordered audits of shelter homes for children. But when it came to acting on the audit, the CM took two days to recommend a CBI probe despite mounting pressure from activists and opposition leaders. Even the recommendation of CBI probe brought embarrassment as the state police chief had already denied the possibility of probe being transferred.
By appropriating credit for the TISS report, the Nitish Kumar government hoped to appear as the whistleblower like it had done in the SRIJAN scam case immediately after the CM switched over from the grand alliance with Congress and RJD to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). This time, however, the strategy seems to have boomeranged with allegations of connivance against officials.
While it’s unconventional for a Governor to offer administrative advice to the CM, it’s not new in Bihar. Governor Malik had reacted strongly to gang-rape cases in Gaya and Nalanda, asking women who feared molestation and eve-teasing to “immediately call up the Raj Bhavan”.
The Governor’s latest advice is a wake-up call for the ‘Sushasan Babu’ if he wants to enjoy the tag till 2019 Lok Sabha elections at least.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
Trinamool Leaders Stopped at Airport in Assam, Release Video of Police Excesses
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Trinamool Leaders Stopped at Airport in Assam, Release Video of Police Excesses
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
Monday 30 July , 2018 What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Monday 30 July , 2018 Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones Castle Up for Sale in Northern Ireland
- Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Walk Hand-in-Hand at Mumbai Airport as They Return from Their Vacation
- Apple Makes History, Becomes World's First Trillion Dollar Company
- Is Sidharth Malhotra Dating Kiara Advani After Breakup With Alia Bhatt?
- Sony PlayStation 4 Crosses 80 Million Milestone, Nintendo Switch Close to 20 Million
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...