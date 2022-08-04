Har Ghar Tiranga Movement: Right Time for India to Take Giant Stride

Har Ghar Tiranga is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unique way to elicit public participation and evoke a sense of pride and patriotism when India completes 75 years of Independence. It is a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav which is being celebrated across the country like a festival.

In his Independence Day speech in 2021, Prime Minister Modi had read out a poem he had composed to capture his vision for the country for the next 25 years. This has become a theme poem for celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark 75 years of our Independence.

The lines of the poem were (in Hindi transliterated into Roman):

“Yahi samay hai, sahi samay hai, Bharat ka anmol samay hai, asankhya bhujaon ki shakti hai, har taraf desh ki bhakti hai, tum utho tiranga lehra do, Bharat ke bhagya ko fehra do. Yahi samay hai, sahi samay hai, Bharat ka anmol samay hai. Kuch aisa nahin jo kar na sako, kuch aisa nahin jo paa na sako, tum uth jaao, tum jut jaao, samarthya ko apne pehchaano, kartavya ko apne sab jaano, Bharat ka ye anmol samay hai, yahi samay hai, sahi samay hai”.

Its English translation would run thus:

“It’s time, right time; precious time of India, There’s a power of innumerable arms, There is patriotism everywhere, You get up and wave the tricolour, Hoist India’s fate, It’s time, right time, Precious time of India, There’s nothing that you can’t achieve, You get up and start working, Know your potential, Know your duty to all, This is the precious time of India, It’s time, right time.”

This intends to encourage people to come out of being diffident due to gloom of the preceding years and prepare to work for the next 25 years with new vigour to make India strong. Bewailing the past won’t help much. The strength lies in working for the future with the youthful energy that India has. It is the right time for India to take the giant stride.

The Gati Shakti scheme, which PM Modi launched, is for India’s infrastructural vision for the next 25 years. Expenditure of Rs 100 lakh crore must be spent with efficiency and by avoiding wastage. This should ensure that there is no place for time or cost over-run. The Prime Minister has described the next 25 years as Amritkaal or Kartavyakaal where the country has to shoulder the responsibility bestowed on all Indians by those who fought for liberation of the country.

All these efforts by the government need public participation to be truly meaningful. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav has tried to do that by showcasing contributions of hitherto unsung heroes whose contributions have not been recognised in history textbooks. Azadi was won after a long and bloody struggle by these revolutionaries who lost their lives for their dreams. The stories intend to impress the youth of the country and encourage them to work for nation building.

As a part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, celebrations have already begun from 2 August although the actual celebration would take place from 13-15 August. The Prime Minister replaced his social media profile with the image of the Tri-colour. Many others also did the same. People may not be aware that 2 August is the birth anniversary of Pingli Venkhaiya, who designed the National Flag.

There are various ways suggested by the Culture Ministry to celebrate the Har Ghar Tiranga. Following the flag code they may hoist the Tri-colour at their homes. They can put the flag on their social media profile. The government website has come out with ways to take selfie with the flag and load and post it on the website along with the message.

Both the government and the party are going to launch a massive awareness campaign to ensure that the National Flag gets the honour that is due to it. It is non-political and non-partisan and every Indian gets a chance to demonstrate patriotism and applaud the efforts of those who are toiling hard to make the country a better place. The National Flag is the biggest source of inspiration for the country.

The writer is the convener of the media relations department of the BJP and represents the party as a spokesperson on TV debates. He has authored the book ‘Narendra Modi: The Game Changer’. The views expressed are personal.

