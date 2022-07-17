How Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is Now Maharashtra’s Tallest Leader

A few months after the Shiv Sena joined hands with the NCP and the Congress to form a post-poll alliance and a government that would keep the BJP out of power in Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis was interviewed by a well-known journalist. At the time, a section of the media was upbeat about the new government, and full of hope that the unexpected coalition would last the entire term. The journalist asked Fadnavis, “Will this government last for five years, yes or no?” Fadnavis shot back, “Have such governments ever lasted for five years? Why don’t you tell me, yes or no?”

Legend has it that after the Maharashtra elections of 2019, when the Shiv Sena decided not to form a government with its senior pre-poll partner, the BJP, if it could not have the Chief Minister’s post for itself, Sharad Pawar reached out to Narendra Modi and offered the NCP’s support. The only condition he placed before the Prime Minister was that Fadnavis would be kept out of the picture, and Modi politely refused the offer. Even if the anecdote is factually inaccurate, it has captured the public’s imagination for a reason.

Before 2014, Fadnavis was a fairly unknown entity on the national stage. Prior to his advent, the BJP had a galaxy of illustrious leaders from Maharashtra. There was Pramod Mahajan, arguably the shrewdest backroom operator of the Vajpayee era. There was Gopinath Munde, often credited with handling the complex BJP-Sena alliance and crushing the Mumbai underworld. There was Nitin Gadkari, amongst the most talented administrators, who served as the party’s president. What the BJP lacked was a mass leader with these traits, strong enough to emerge single-handedly as one of the poles in Maharashtra’s politics. Until Balasaheb’s passing, the BJP did not require one either.

With Modi’s advent on the national stage in 2014, this dynamic changed. It occurred due to a combination of several factors. The most obvious one was the absence of Balasaheb. His shoes were too big for his son and official political heir Uddhav to fill. Therefore, for the BJP, business as usual was not the optimal choice. Moreover, by the 2009 assembly elections, the last one during Balasaheb’s lifetime, the BJP had already begun winning more seats than the Sena. However, the question of the BJP becoming the senior partner in the state would not arise because it lacked a leader of Balasheb’s stature.

With Modi and Amit Shah in the driver’s seat by 2014, the party adopted a more aggressive approach. The Maharashtra elections were due when the Modi government was still in its honeymoon period, and therefore the time was ripe to leverage Modi’s personal popularity. With the incumbents the Congress and the NCP fighting the 2014 Assembly elections separately, and the BJP and Sena on the other side unable to arrive at a compromise, the 2014 assembly elections became a four-cornered fight. Moreover, it became a watershed election, since it would set the tone for circumstances that would shape the future- a weak Sena, a weak Congress, and the inescapable Modi factor. Under Devendra Fadnavis’ leadership, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party by a long shot, and assumed pole position in Maharashtra’s politics.

Although the four-cornered contest and Modi’s popularity gave BJP a boost, emerging as the single-largest party in a state like Maharashtra almost overnight would have required unprecedented mobilisation. But this was only the beginning for Fadnavis. The challenges before him were immense. A trigger-happy Sena would have to be kept in line for five years. Challenges from within his own rank and file would have to be dealt with, since leaders like Eknath Khadse had started acting up from the very beginning. Seasoned opponents like Sharad Pawar, many of whom controlled vast resources and drew their power from cooperatives and caste groups, would have to be kept at bay. But most importantly, his government would have to deliver on the ground for the BJP to entrench itself as Maharashtra’s natural party of governance.

Fadnavis delivered on every front. The Sena remained a junior partner for the entire term. Khadse was forced to quit the cabinet quite early in his tenure, and found a home in the NCP. The Maratha reservation issue was handled deftly, ensuring that social engineering did not topple BJP’s cart. Fadnavis broke the cooperative lobby’s back, and the BJP began dominating various levers of power in the state. He focused on big-ticket infrastructure and agrarian distress, key issues that previous governments had ignored. The Jalyukt Shivar, a flagship project to make the state drought free, played an important part in reducing water scarcity, capturing the imagination of rural Maharashtra. The BJP not only maintained its poll position in Maharashtra politics but entrenched itself on the political terrain like never before. Other than shrewd politicking, Fadnavis’ image of a performing administrator and crisis manager infused new life into the party’s state unit. The natural consequence of these complementary factors was the swift rise of Fadnavis as the tallest leader that Maharashtra had seen in decades.

The perfect example of an iron fist in a velvet glove, Fadnavis, who had only been elected to the legislative assembly once before becoming the Chief Minister, became a household name that commanded more respect than any other leader in the state. In a sense, he was the ultimate disrupter. Perhaps none of the state’s legacy politicians would have predicted the extent to which their stocks would plummet when he assumed office. According to several sources, the plan for a Sena-Congress-NCP post-poll combine was in the works long before the 2019 assembly elections, with the only objective of taking Fadnavis down. Although the claim is disputed, a comparison of the BJP and the Sena’s strike rates clearly demonstrates that the Sena conveniently rode the Fadnavis wave. What they also demonstrate is that, if anything, the Sena was the deadweight partner in the pre-poll alliance, dragging the alliance down. It is interesting to note that after the results, every overture on the political chessboard from every non-BJP player was in its essence merely a veto against Fadnavis.

The opposition, especially the Sena, miscalculated on two fronts. The first was Fadnavis’ stature, and the second was his political acumen. As leader of the opposition, he continued to remain the tallest leader in the state, and led a spirited campaign against the government. He was successful in conveying to the public that the erstwhile stalwarts had only come together to protect their petty interests, and that the being in power rested on a stolen mandate and legislative technicalities. As the MVA stumbled from one self-goal to the next, Fadnavis remained patient, letting them dig their own grave and intervening only when necessary. At the regional level, after government formation, it has now become a common practice for the ruling party to co-opt opposition legislators to strengthen its position. Be it Bengal, Telangana or Assam, this has become a recurring theme. What is notable is that in the case of Maharashtra, not a single BJP legislator defected. Many have credited Fadnavis with keeping the pack together, however, the legislators too would have known where the real power lay and which way the winds were blowing.

In fact, the situation was quite the opposite in Maharashtra, with various factions of the ruling coalition attempting to reach out to Fadnavis and the BJP. In other words, Fadnavis’ graph, especially as the foremost mass leader in the state, was on the rise even as the opposition leader. The overtures and the inherent contradictions of the MVA meant that Fadnavis had several options of when and how he wanted to pull the plug on the government. The easiest way would have been to co-opt the state unit of the Congress Party, which was the lowest hanging fruit. However, as is clear from how things played out, the timing was crucial. 2021 would have been too early, as the MVA was yet to attain its peak unpopularity, and the BJP’s optics were failing nationally in the wake of the pandemic’s second wave. Moreover, dismantling the Sena in the process was the most optimal way for the BJP in the long run. Therefore, Fadnavis bided his time. In the meanwhile, he engineered a historic victory for the party in Goa, and made the ruling coalition eat humble pie in the MLC and Rajya Sabha elections. How Operation Lotus was planned this time around, with more than 40 legislators being mobilized without Uddhav or Pawar getting a whiff of it despite controlling the state machinery, is yet another example of the iron fist concealed in a velvet glove.

One can only guess the considerations that the BJP gave when it chose to anoint Eknath Shinde as the Chief Minister, and Fadnavis as his deputy. As the context elucidates, however, Fadnavis remains in firm control of the state’s backroom politics, its administration, and most importantly, its approval ratings. In the sea of ever-changing faces and variables that is Maharashtra politics, he remains the only major constant.

Ajit Datta is an author and political commentator. He has authored the book, ‘Himanta Biswa Sarma: From Boy Wonder to CM’. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

