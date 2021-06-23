How Gujarat’s New EV Policy Aims to Have 2 Lakh Electric Cars on the Road in Four Years

The Gujarat government under the leadership of chief minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday declared the ‘Gujarat Electric Vehicle Policy 2021’. This policy will have a positive ripple effect on the e-transport industry and help make cities greener, healthier and less polluted. It is aimed at increasing the use of electric cars and giving a boost to their manufacturing in Gujarat.

The policy sets out an ambitious target: 2 lakh electric cars on the streets of Gujarat over the next four years. There are several provisions under this new policy. The government is set to give a subsidy of up to Rs 20,000 for two-wheelers, Rs 50,000 for three-wheelers, and up to Rs 1.5 lakh for four-wheelers, which will be directly credited to the bank accounts via Direct Benefit Transfer or DBT. Gujarat will also give double the subsidy than any other state for e-vehicles on per kilowatt.

Another important allocation is 100 per cent exemption from motor registration fee for e-vehicles, be it private or commercial, registered at Gujarat RTO. Gujarat government will provide this subsidy in addition to the various incentives offered to vehicle buyers under the Electric Vehicle Promotion Scheme (Fame-II).

This policy not only encourages buying e-vehicles, but also invests in the required development of infrastructure for electric vehicles, like battery charging stations. Around 250 new charging stations will be installed across the state, in addition to the existing 278 stations in Gujarat. Moreover, petrol pumps will be given approval to set up charging stations; charging stations can come up at housing and commercial facilities as well.

This policy has been carefully prepared and designed to give employment opportunities in all areas, including sales, lending, charging, driving and training. This will also encourage new start-ups and investments in this field.

The Electric Vehicle Policy was also announced with the motive to dispel and shatter the myth that electric cars are unaffordable, expensive and beyond the scope of the common man. Accessibility and affordability are the two key criteria based on which this entire policy is framed.

If the target of 2 lakh electric cars on Gujarat roads is met with resounding success, fuel worth Rs 5 crore will be saved and CO2 emissions will reduce by a minimum of 6 lakh tonnes. This will help build a more environment-friendly and sustainable future for the next generation.

Disclaimer: The author is two-term MLA in Gujarat Assembly, representing Majura Assembly seat in Surat. Views expressed are personal.

