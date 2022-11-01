How National Curriculum Framework Is The Master Key to Unlock The Potential of NEP

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is going through its process of implementation. Recently K Kasturirangan, chairman of the national steering committee of NEP-2020, submitted the national curriculum framework (NCF) for the foundational stage to the Minister of Education, Government of India, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan ji. This curriculum framework is designed for children in classes 3 to 8. This foundational stage of the growing minds of children is a very deep concern in the entire discourse of the National Education Policy. In fact, it is the master key to the success of NEP-2020 and may appear as the basis for the planned transformation of the Indian education system.

Let me begin by reflecting upon the big narratives of the NCF-foundational stage of NEP which Prof Kasturirangan submitted to the education minister of India. The first big narrative of this curriculum framework is based on the creative mix of concern for care and creativity for children at the foundation stage. The cosmos of childcare of the country as planned in this NCF may be echoed with the activation of creative imagination and knowledge. That is one of the foundational policies of the NEP-2020.

The second big narrative of the NCF (foundational stage) is the cognitive grounding of the rise of the capacity of invention among the growing children of the country. This effort of the national curriculum framework of NEP-2020 may turn all the foundational schools and education centres into a mansion (home) of imagination, peace, creativity, and invention, which may evolve our children into becoming effective citizens of the knowledge society of India. The third big narrative of the NCF-foundational stage is to evolve the minds of our children as language adopters, sensitive towards effective expression, and originality. These features may certainly help India to evolve as an impressive educational leader in this global world.

The NCF-foundational stage is framed and evolved by eminent linguists, psychologists, neuroscientists, social scientists, and educationists of the country and abroad. This curriculum framework emerged through democratic interaction, consultations, and a huge project of input gathering from parents, teachers, students, and other stakeholders of our society. These foundational inputs were collected from the engagement of over 10 lakh interested citizens including students and parents, and over 1.3 lakh teachers and educationists from across the country, over 1,550 district-level consultations from 32 states and union territories, and 35 groups of institutions, as per data provided by the steering committee of NEP-2020. Various NGOs, civil society organisations, and people action groups have also given their input in this process of making a curriculum framework.

These consultation processes are needful additions to the process of policymaking and transforming the Indian education system. This process helps the exercise of evolving a curriculum framework in two ways. Firstly, it democratises the process of decision-making. Secondly, it widens the scope of getting new ideas, and innovative inputs and also identifying real problems in our educational sphere. It is noteworthy that the NCF is not an effort to canonise the educational sphere but may contain innovative flexibility in our educational sphere.

In fact, the foundational stage is very important for evolving the entire structure based on the recommendations given by NEP-2020. That is why the education ministry and its entire team that is working on its implementation is quite sensitive about this foundational stage of the curriculum framework. This framework may help us to prepare a happy, innovative, sensitive, and creative child force in India.

The education minister of India who is meticulously monitoring the entire process of the implementation of NEP-2020 in India seems deeply concerned about the national curriculum framework (NCF) for the foundational stage because he and his team understand well the success of NEP-2020 lies in its creative implementation at the foundational stage. If it succeeds at this stage, it will help us to prepare a happy, sensitive learner, moral and spiritual mind among our children of India. It may also reshape the unplanned mushrooming of nursery schools, primary schools, and agencies that are involved in evolving primary and middle-level education in India.

