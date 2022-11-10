How Science and Technology Can Accelerate Progress on Sustainable Development Goals

Science and technology have formed the bedrock of all major changes that have enabled countries to leapfrog from the agricultural to industrial to now the technological evolutions. With technology continuing to play a pivotal role in guiding and shaping businesses, the question is no longer of how countries will adapt it to spur sustainable growth, but how effectively, especially in the context of reports that state climate change can shave off 4 percent of global GDP.

As nations work towards achieving economic growth and stability, there is a renewed focus on environmental indicators as well. There is an increasing effort by countries to balance their economic and environmental agendas, and the COP27 is the latest example of this attempt to straddle both these worlds. As technologies continue to evolve, a lot can be done to mitigate the negative impact of pollution and help countries achieve sustainable development goals.

As we have witnessed the geo-political turmoil in the recent past, countries will need to find ways to further not only their production and bolster economies but ensure it is done sustainably. Here the role of climate technologies can come in handy, as nations can use it to protect themselves from the vagaries of the weather. This was echoed in the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting this year as well, where the two themes of addressing dangers of climate change and working on an actionable plan to mitigate them were discussed.

In this context, India has a unique advantage, and its focus on clean and green energy are being undertaken on a large scale, as witnessed with the country’s first fully solar village at Modhera following Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), which is the world’s first fully solar-powered airport. India has already established a framework for working towards a greener tomorrow, with various initiatives such as National Solar Mission, to National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture amongst others.

As an example, as part of the National Action Plan on Climate Change, the Department of Science & Technology is implementing two national missions on climate change. These missions, the National Mission for Sustaining the Himalayan Ecosystem and National Mission on Strategic Knowledge for Climate Change are being implemented through a cluster of programmes that are supporting climate change research as well as to strengthen capacity in the area and nurture future researchers in different parts of India.

Besides ramping up efforts on the green energy front, India can also lead the way along with its scientific prowess in all aspects from agriculture to industries to medicine. For instance, the World Economic Forum states that the use of drones can boost the country’s GDP by 1-1.5 percent and create 5 lakh jobs. Technology is also helping develop new varieties of climate resistant crops, and of course the latest environmental clearance for indigenously developed genetically modified mustard seeds is a real breakthrough for agri-tech innovation.

With startups bridging the gap that corporates cannot always undertake, India can lead the way in sustainable sciences through focus on hyperlocal innovations.

These are just a few examples of how focused application of science and technology can accelerate progress on not just mission goals, but generate sustainable employment and in turn drive the country’s aspirations in taking leadership positions.

Dr Richard Lobo is Head of Innovation and CQH-Business Excellence, Tata Chemicals. Views expressed are personal.

