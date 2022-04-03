If You Think Your Child Likes to Eat Alone, You’re Wrong. Kids Who Eat with Family are Happier

There are many social and emotional factors that contribute to childhood obesity. While genetics does play a key role, some studies show that it is the culprit in less than 5 per cent cases. Other related factors are excessive stress experienced by the pregnant mother, which can cause increased insulin sensitivity, leading to obesity in adulthood. The BMI of a child’s parents could doom them into obesity too. It has been found that children inherit a sizeable portion of their parents’ weight. This causes a vicious cycle wherein a child has a tendency to be fat due to the weight of their parents. The excess BMI of their parents likely stems from unhealthy eating habits that they themselves have succumbed to, which the child will also pick up through interactions with them.

An already acquired predisposition to obesity can easily actualize the risk of obesity a child carries and cause them a lifetime of health issues. In addition, the nature of the environment a child grows up in can also be crucial. This can include several factors like the stability of their parents’ marriage, whether the child has adequate friends, how involved their parents are depending on their work commitments, etc. A child needs encouragement to play outside, either from friends, since they need companions to play with, or from parents, who can communicate the importance of doing so. In the absence of any such motivation, the child will choose to stay indoors and watch television or partake in sedentary activities.

Parenting is an important factor in the obesity epidemic; a parent’s willingness to experiment with healthy options could make children more accepting. Even if a child has adopted some unhealthy habits, such as eating from canteens or eating late at night, studies show that a parent’s willingness to adapt and enforce changes in their child’s eating behaviour is crucial to controlling their weight. This does not imply restricting the food that the child eats, but setting a schedule for meals and providing balanced meals that are palatable and also contain the required nutrients.

Palatability is especially crucial since children can refuse to eat altogether and wait for opportunities when they have access to different foods — from a peer’s tiffin at school, eateries near their campus, etc. It is imperative for parents to set the right relationship between the child and food. Leniency will result in eating excessively and obesity, whereas severe restrictions can be detrimental. In light of this, parents must take the extra effort of cooking meals that are healthy but seem appetizing at the same time. Many of these meals can be made with minimal resources, and, usually do not need much time to prepare. The effort lies in finding appropriate recipes and routinizing the entire process.

Besides food itself, other factors need to be accounted for as well. If children are allowed to eat in front of the television, there are higher chances of them packing in larger portions to stretch the meal break and enjoy extended television time. They may take second or third servings if the television is playing and eat mindlessly while watching their favourite shows.

It is also an accepted fact that mealtime is healthier if it is a family affair. This is not just from the viewpoint of reducing weight; eating as a family can have significant emotional benefits for all parties involved. Research shows that children and adolescents, contrary to popular perception, prefer eating with their parents. It gives them a sense of security and makes them feel like a part of the family. Children who eat with their families regularly consume more fruits and vegetables, are happier and get better grades than those who eat alone. There are countless more benefits to eating as a family, and this is one activity parents must try to follow. Parents need to lead by example as far as nutrition is concerned.

As per a report in the Indian Journal of Endocrinology and Metabolism, a study was conducted in a school-based intervention in north India, which consisted of four groups focusing on: obesity prevention and reduction; prevention of excessive sweet, chocolate and carbohydrate consumption; reducing daily TV watching; and increasing physical activity. School children aged 5-18 years (n=610) participated in two-hour long weekly sessions for six months. The intervention reported 0.33 per cent reduction in obesity, 27.5 per cent reduction in sweets, chocolates, and carbohydrate-rich food consumption, 17 per cent reduction in sedentary activities, and 19 per cent reduction in prolonged TV watching.

Another research aimed to evaluate the impact of a school-based health and nutrition education programme on the knowledge and behaviour of 3,128 school-children (8-18 years), 2,241 parents and 841 teachers from three different cities representing north India. Low baseline knowledge and behaviour scores were reported in 75-94 per cent of government and 48-78 per cent of private school-children, across all age groups. However, younger children aged 8-11 years fared better than those aged 12-18 years. It was observed in another study that a higher proportion of children who brought packed lunch and carried fruit to school showed marked improvements in insulin resistance, β-cell function, disposition index and sub-clinical inflammation. Similarly, a recent study from southern India revealed that a significant increase in the level of knowledge among normal and overweight children can be achieved through mass education programmes.

