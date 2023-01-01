In His Grief Too, PM Modi Kept it Simple and Became a Role Model for All Politicians

By the time the sun rose in the west, a son had humbly consigned “a century of service” before the feet of the creator and returned to work. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led by example as the last rites of his mother Heeraben were held with utmost simplicity, and he returned to work after performing his duty as a son.

Not a penny was spent officially. There were no VIP congregations, no queues of mourners or cavalcades of guests. The prime minister kept it simple and shared his grief with every citizen by recollecting how his mother had worked hard to bring up her family.

Informing about her death, he posted a heartfelt tweet: “A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.”

Barely hours after performing the last rites of his mother, Prime Minister Modi returned to performing his duties. He virtually attended two back-to-back meetings – flagging off the new Vande Bharat Express train between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri and chairing the meeting of the National Ganga Council – via videoconferencing.

Addressing the event to launch the new Vande Bharat train, the prime minister apologised to the people of West Bengal for his inability to be physically present in Kolkata due to personal reasons. He has proven beyond doubt that despite being the tallest leader of the country in contemporary times, he has not forgotten his humble background.

To perform the last rites of his mother was his foremost duty and he did so without involving any official machinery. After performing his duty, he went back to his work and ensured that he discharged his official duties with utmost sincerity.

This was not the first time PM Modi returned to work after enduring a personal loss. In 1989, when his father Damodardas Modi passed away, he showed similar dedication towards his duty. He attended the party meeting in Ahmedabad on the same day.

When his colleagues asked him why he returned to attend the party meeting, Modi had replied: “The last rites have been performed and I have returned to fulfil my duty towards the party, as I have to continue with work.”

It is after a long time India has a strong leader and prime minister in Narendra Modi. By his actions, he has made it clear to every Indian that he is one among them and does not consider himself to be a VIP.

During his eight-year rule, the PM has taken India to new heights. The country has become the fifth largest economy in the world and overtaken Britain. He has sent a clear message to adversaries that they cannot even look towards India and, if anyone tries, they will be given a befitting reply.

Modi’s dedication towards work and duty has inculcated a sense of responsibility among politicians and government officials. As the head of the country, he has never allowed personal obligations to affect his work. His return to office soon after performing his mother’s last rites, was a gesture that raised his stature among the common people of the country. His simplicity won many hearts. Condolences poured in from every section of society and the entire country shared his grief.

In a video which went viral on the internet, Modi recalled his humble background and contribution of his mother with moist eyes. Every citizen salutes him for not forgetting his roots and, whenever he addresses the people, he always tells them that he is one among them and his duty is to serve them. His upright approach is a lesson for all leaders.

Modi has emerged as a role model for all politicians. He has shown that you have to draw the line between the official and personal. Few people can strike that balance and the PM has shown the way.

(The author is an acclaimed writer, scholar and political activist based in Kashmir. He contested Lok Sabha elections against Farooq Abdullah on a BJP ticket. He can be reached at khalidpress@gmail.com)

